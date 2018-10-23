news

Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about crying on her wedding day to Will Smith because she "never wanted to be married."

During the latest episode of Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch Series "Red Table Talk" titled "Becoming Mr. & Mrs. Smith," the actress sat down with mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones, husband Will, and daughter Willow Smith.

While speaking candidly about how the couple's relationship formed, Pinkett Smith explained that she was in tears when they tied the knot in 1997.

"It was a horrible wedding," she said.

Banfield-Jones agreed, saying that the ceremony "was a mess," Pinkett Smith "was sick," and was therefore "very unpleasant."

At the time, the "Girls Trip" star was three months pregnant with the couple's first child, Jaden. When Pinkett Smith realized that she was expecting a baby two years into their relationship, she cried the "whole night." She also felt pressured by her mother to have a wedding ceremony, rather than have a child out of wedlock.

Pinkett Smith added that she realized her life was "never going to be the same" and she "was under so much pressure being a young actress — being young, pregnant, I was just like, I didn't know what to do. But I knew I never wanted to be married."

She went on to say that she was "so upset that I had to have a wedding" and "cried the whole way down the aisle." Will, on the other hand, had the opposite reaction and couldn't be happier to marry Pinkett Smith.

"There wasn't a day in my life that I wanted anything other than being married and having a family," he said. "Literally five years old, I was picturing what my family would be."

Prior to tying the knot with Pinkett Smith, the "Men in Black" actor was married to Sheree Zampino from 1992 to 1995 and they had one child together, son Trey.

In the past, Pinkett Smith has explained that she's against the concept of marriage because of the expectations that come with the title. During her "Red Table Talk," she added that she "just never really agreed with the construct" and doesn't like "all of the rules and all of the ideas."

Previously, Will opened up about their relationship and said that they "refer to ourselves as life partners, where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life."

