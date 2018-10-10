Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

James Murdoch is the top candidate to replace Elon Musk as Tesla's chairman: Report (TSLA)


Lifestyle James Murdoch is the top candidate to replace Elon Musk as Tesla's chairman: Report (TSLA)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Greg Sandoval/Business Insider

James Murdoch is the top choice to replace Elon Musk as Tesla's chairman, according to a report from the Financial Times, which cited two people familiar with the matter.

Musk, who will remain CEO of the company, agreed to step down as chairman of Tesla's board for three years as part of a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which brought charges against Musk in late August for his now-infamous "funding secured" tweet. Musk was fined $20 million, and Tesla must appoint two more independent board members as part of the settlement. Musk was given 45 days to step down as chairman.

There's been speculation that Murdoch, who has served on Tesla's board as a non-executive director since last year, is the leading contender for the chairman position. But Murdoch, who is currently the CEO of 21st Century Fox, has also faced blowback from shareholders in the past, with critics citing his lack of relevant experience.

Earlier this year, proxy advisor Glass Lewis and the pension fund CTW Investment Group pushed for shareholders to not re-elect Murdoch to the board. CTW also asked for shareholders to vote against re-electing Antonio Gracias, a private equity investor, and Kimbal Musk, Musk's cousin.

Other names that have been floated as possible chairman candidates include Al Gore, Warren Buffett, and Alan Mulally.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

If you have a Tesla tip or story to share, email CThompson@BusinessInsider.com.

Top Articles

1 Happy Marriage Ghanaian businessman engages pastor Chris Oyakhilome's...bullet
2 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
3 Lifestyle We drove a $39,000 Volkswagen Tiguan and a $35,000 Mazda...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Indra Nooyi.
Lifestyle Elon Musk has to step down as the chairman of Tesla's board — here are 8 people who could replace him (TSLA)
To the right of the tachometer, there's a configurable digital readout.
Lifestyle We drove an $81,000 Porsche Macan GTS to see if it's the performance SUV we've all been waiting for — here's the verdict
Tesla has the largest fleet of semi-autonomous cars on the road, but thus far it hasn't entered the ride-hailing business.
Lifestyle Waymo, Cruise, Mobileye, and Tesla are all tackling self-driving cars in different ways — here's the breakdown (TSLA, GM, GOOGL, INTC)
Lifestyle RefuSHE marks 10th anniversary in an electric night filled with pomp and color which captured the undying spirit of human resilience
X
Advertisement