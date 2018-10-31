news

Jenna Dewan is reportedly moving on following her split from Channing Tatum in April.

According to reports from The Blast, People, and Us Weekly, the actress is dating actor and singer Steve Kazee. A source also told People that the pair have been seeing each other for a few months and "she's really happy."

Moreover, Dewan and Kazee were photographed hanging out with friends at Los Angeles' Haunted Hayride attraction.

News of Dewan's reported romance with the 43-year-old follows speculation that ex husband Tatum is dating British singer Jessie J.

Theater fans might already be familiar with Steve Kazee for his award-winning role in "Once," but his name might be new to fans of Dewan.

Keep reading to learn more about Kentucky native Kazee.

1. He's a Broadway star and Tony winner.

Kazee starred as a guitarist named guy in the show "Once." In 2012, he took home the Tony Award for best performance by a leading actor in a musical.

In his acceptance speech, he recognized his mother, who passed away from breast cancer.

"My mother always told me to stand up there and show them whose little boy you are," he said. "I miss you every day and thank you."

Kazee is also halfway to reaching EGOT status. At the 55th Annual Grammy Awards, "Once" was named the best musical theater album.

2. You might have seen him on shows like "Shameless," "Nashville," and "Blindspot."

He played Fiona's estranged husband, Gus Pfender, on "Shameless." He has also landed roles on shows like "Working Class" and "Legends."

3. Kazee is an animal lover.

His Instagram is filled with photos of his dogs, Stella and Violet.

"I know that all I post are pictures of my dogs. I am OK with this fact," he captioned an image in April 2018.

He has also shared snaps with other furry creatures, like cats and Crystal the Monkey (whose film credits include "Night at the Museum" and "We Bought a Zoo").

4. He previously dated singer Christina Perri.

The pair also appear on a romantic track from "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2," titled "A Thousand Years."

Prior to that, he was in a six-year relationship with "Smash" actress Megan Hilty, according to the New York Times.

5. He's serious about staying fit.

Boxing appears to be one of his favorite methods, but he also spends time outdoors.

