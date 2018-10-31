Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle Jenna Dewan is reportedly dating actor Steve Kazee — here are 5 things to know about him

  • Published: , Refreshed:

This follows Dewan's split from Channing after nine years of marriage, which was announced in early April 2018.

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are reportedly dating. play

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are reportedly dating.

(Amanda Edwards/Getty Images and Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Jenna Dewan is reportedly moving on following her split from Channing Tatum in April.

According to reports from The Blast, People, and Us Weekly, the actress is dating actor and singer Steve Kazee. A source also told People that the pair have been seeing each other for a few months and "she's really happy."

Moreover, Dewan and Kazee were photographed hanging out with friends at Los Angeles' Haunted Hayride attraction.

News of Dewan's reported romance with the 43-year-old follows speculation that ex husband Tatum is dating British singer Jessie J.

Theater fans might already be familiar with Steve Kazee for his award-winning role in "Once," but his name might be new to fans of Dewan.

Keep reading to learn more about Kentucky native Kazee.

1. He's a Broadway star and Tony winner.

Steve Kazee at 2012 Tony Awards. play

Steve Kazee at 2012 Tony Awards.

(Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Kazee starred as a guitarist named guy in the show "Once." In 2012, he took home the Tony Award for best performance by a leading actor in a musical.

In his acceptance speech, he recognized his mother, who passed away from breast cancer.

"My mother always told me to stand up there and show them whose little boy you are," he said. "I miss you every day and thank you."

Kazee is also halfway to reaching EGOT status. At the 55th Annual Grammy Awards, "Once" was named the best musical theater album.

2. You might have seen him on shows like "Shameless," "Nashville," and "Blindspot."

Steve Kazee and Emmy Rossum on "Shameless." play

Steve Kazee and Emmy Rossum on "Shameless."

(Cliff Lipson/Showtime)

He played Fiona's estranged husband, Gus Pfender, on "Shameless." He has also landed roles on shows like "Working Class" and "Legends."

3. Kazee is an animal lover.

View this post on Instagram

Mi furmilia

A post shared by Steve Kazee (@stevekazee) on

His Instagram is filled with photos of his dogs, Stella and Violet.

"I know that all I post are pictures of my dogs. I am OK with this fact," he captioned an image in April 2018.

He has also shared snaps with other furry creatures, like cats and Crystal the Monkey (whose film credits include "Night at the Museum" and "We Bought a Zoo").

4. He previously dated singer Christina Perri.

Christina Perri is now married to Paul Costabile. play

Christina Perri is now married to Paul Costabile.

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel)

The pair also appear on a romantic track from "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2," titled "A Thousand Years."

Prior to that, he was in a six-year relationship with "Smash" actress Megan Hilty, according to the New York Times.

5. He's serious about staying fit.

View this post on Instagram

Boxing does a body good #emo#8J+lig==##

A post shared by Steve Kazee (@stevekazee) on

Boxing appears to be one of his favorite methods, but he also spends time outdoors.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle I just turned 50 — here are 10 life lessons I wish I'd learned...bullet
2 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
3 Lifestyle 11 ways to cook an egg that you probably haven’t thought ofbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

A lot of people don't like candy corn.
Lifestyle Sorry, but candy corn is actually delicious, here's why
Don't waste money by cooking your beef wrong.
Lifestyle The best ways to cook 8 popular cuts of beef
Nicole Kidman's style has changed a lot over the years.
Lifestyle 21 of Nicole Kidman's best red carpet looks
At just 21, Kylie Jenner recently purchased her fifth home for $13.45 million.
Lifestyle Kylie Jenner is only 21 years old and already building a real estate empire — here's a tour of her luxurious homes
X
Advertisement