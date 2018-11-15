Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle Jenna Dewan responded to the suggestions that she looks like Channing Tatum's reported new girlfriend Jessie J

After it was reported that the "Magic Mike" actor is dating Jessie J, people suggested that the British singer looks similar to his ex-wife.

  • Jenna Dewan responded to fans who say that she looks like British singer Jessie J, who is reportedly dating Channing Tatum.
  • A fan on Instagram named @byrana_blakeley commented on one of Dewan's Instagram posts and said that she doesn't see the resemblance.
  • "Just trying to spread positive vibes, keep doing you ... to an absolute outsider from a small town you are doing it seamlessly," she added.
  • Dewan noticed the comment and wrote: "Positive vibes all the way."

Jenna Dewan is finally responding to fans who say that she looks like singer Jessie J.

On Monday, a fan named @bryana_blakeley commented on one of Dewan's Instagram posts from a Baby2Baby event that she attended. The fan mentioned that she didn't understand the physical comparisons between Dewan and Jessie J, who is reportedly dating Channing Tatum. She said that the two stars are "not even close" and added that Dewan is "untouchable."

"Just trying to spread positive vibes, keep doing you ... to an absolute outsider from a small town you are doing it seamlessly," she added.

In response, Dewan said: "Positive vibes all the way."

People first started comparing Dewan and Jessie J after it was reported in October that the British singer was dating Tatum.

Read more: Channing Tatum had great things to say about Jessie J after attending her concert — and now people believe he's made their relationship official

The "22 Jump Street" star split with Dewan after nine years in April 2018. Since then, they've reportedly moved on to seeing other people. Recently, Tatum attended one of Jessie J's concerts and praised her performance. Dewan is reportedly dating actor and singer Steve Kazee, and the two have been photographed kissing and holding hands in public.

