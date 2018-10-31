Pulse.com.gh logo
The actress wore an emerald green Valentino cape dress that looks similar to the iconic Versace dress she wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards.

Jennifer Lopez put a new twist on one of her signature looks. play

(Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)

  • Jennifer Lopez put a new spin on the naked-dress trend for a photo shoot with InStyle.
  • The star wore a sequined emerald green cape dress that was open on both sides.
  • It's similar to the iconic Versace dress she wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards.
  • Lopez also said that she avoids alcohol and caffeine to maintain her healthy lifestyle.

Naked dresses have become a red-carpet style staple in recent years, and Jennifer Lopez is one of the biggest purveyors of the look.

The star recently did a photo shoot with photographer Anthony Maule for InStyle and wore an outfit that took the trend to the next level.

Lopez wore a sequined, emerald green cape dress by Valentino, which was completely open at the side. She paired the flowing cape with gold heels for an extra pop of color. She was styled by Julie Pelipas for the shoot.

The actress has worn a few different takes on the naked-dress trend in the past, though this one in particular calls to mind the iconic Versace dress she wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards.

Lopez wore a similar dress for the 2000 Grammy Awards. play

(Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Read more: Jennifer Lopez posed in a peachy one-piece bathing suit — and Kim Kardashian West was blown away

Lopez told InStyle that she attributes practicing weight training and avoiding alcohol and caffeine as her secret to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and said she isn't afraid to celebrate her results.

"I've taken care of myself, and now it shows," she told the magazine.

Read the full interview on InStyle.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

