Jimmy Choo has unveiled a pair of heated shoes that you can control via a free smartphone app, available on both Android devices and iPhones.
The boots feature heated insoles that can reach temperatures between 77 to 113 degrees Fahrenheit. According to the brand's website, the shoes are designed to stay warm for up to eight hours, subject to outside weather conditions.
After downloading and opening the app on your phone, select the exact pair of Voyager boots you have. The shoes are currently available in five different styles and retail for either $1,795 or $1,895.
You can control the temperature of the insoles and track how many steps you take on Jimmy Choo's free app.
Intelex, for example, makes a pair of microwaveable slippers that are filled with millet grains and dried lavender.
The slippers can be purchased in a variety of colors, patterns, and styles. They cost $24.99 on Intelex and $20 and up on Amazon.
Representatives for Jimmy Choo did not immediately reply to INSIDER's request for comment.
