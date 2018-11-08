Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle Jimmy Choo is selling heated boots for $1,795 that will keep your feet warm all winter

Jimmy Choo has unveiled a pair of heated shoes that you can control via a free smartphone app, available on both Android devices and iPhones.

(Jimmy Choo)

  • Jimmy Choo has unveiled a pair of heated shoes called the Voyager boot.
  • The boots feature heated insoles that are controlled by a free app, available on both Android devices and iPhones.
  • The insoles can reach temperatures between 77 to 113 degrees Fahrenheit.
  • According to Jimmy Choo, the boots can stay warm for eight hours depending on weather conditions.
  • Available in five different styles, the Voyager boot retails for either $1,795 or $1,895.

Just in time for winter, Jimmy Choo has unveiled a pair of heated shoes called the Voyager boot.

The boots feature heated insoles that can reach temperatures between 77 to 113 degrees Fahrenheit. According to the brand's website, the shoes are designed to stay warm for up to eight hours, subject to outside weather conditions.

(Jimmy Choo)

In order to use the boots' heating feature, you first need to charge the shoes

(Jimmy Choo)

Then, use Jimmy Choo's free app to activate the shoes' heated insoles

After downloading and opening the app on your phone, select the exact pair of Voyager boots you have. The shoes are currently available in five different styles and retail for either $1,795 or $1,895.

(Jimmy Choo)

Your phone will connect to the Voyager boots via Bluetooth

You can control the temperature of the insoles and track how many steps you take on Jimmy Choo's free app.

You don't have to break the bank to get a pair of heated shoes

Intelex, for example, makes a pair of microwaveable slippers that are filled with millet grains and dried lavender.

Read more: These $20 microwavable slippers will keep your feet warm all winter

The slippers can be purchased in a variety of colors, patterns, and styles. They cost $24.99 on Intelex and $20 and up on Amazon.

Representatives for Jimmy Choo did not immediately reply to INSIDER's request for comment.

