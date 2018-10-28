news

Joe Jonas dressed as Sansa Stark, fiancée Sophie Turner's "Game of Thrones" character, for Halloween.

Jonas revealed the costume in a video and photo posted to his Instagram story Saturday.

Turner opted for a totally different look and dressed as an elephant.

They've been engaged since October 2017.

On Saturday night, Joe Jonas revealed a Halloween costume inspired by his fiancée, Sophie Turner.

He dressed as Turner's "Game of Thrones" character, Sansa Stark.

In a video shared to his Instagram story, Jonas can be seen emerging through a door and walking down a hallway, wearing a long red wig and a dark green gown. The "Game of Thrones" theme song plays in the background. A handful of "Game of Thrones" GIFs (depicting Tyrion Lannister, King Joffrey Baratheon, and actor Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow) adorn the video.

Here's a screenshot from the video:

And here's another snapshot of the costume, also shared on Jonas's Instagram story:

You can also see the costume in some group photos Jonas shared on Instagram.

It appears that Turner opted for an unrelated costume, though. She was dressed in an elephant onesie, complete with floppy ears, tusks, and a trunk.

Jonas and Turner revealed their engagement on Instagram back in October 2017. The couple share two puppies and a series of matching tattoos. Read INSIDER's full timeline of their relationship here.