Lifestyle Joe Jonas dressed up as Sophie Turner's 'Game of Thrones' character for Halloween

  • Published: , Refreshed:

For Halloween this year, Joe Jonas dressed as Sansa Stark — the "Game of Thrones" character played by his fiancée, actress Sophie Turner.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. play

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas.

(Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

  • Joe Jonas dressed as Sansa Stark, fiancée Sophie Turner's "Game of Thrones" character, for Halloween.
  • Jonas revealed the costume in a video and photo posted to his Instagram story Saturday.
  • Turner opted for a totally different look and dressed as an elephant.
  • They've been engaged since October 2017.

On Saturday night, Joe Jonas revealed a Halloween costume inspired by his fiancée, Sophie Turner.

He dressed as Turner's "Game of Thrones" character, Sansa Stark.

In a video shared to his Instagram story, Jonas can be seen emerging through a door and walking down a hallway, wearing a long red wig and a dark green gown. The "Game of Thrones" theme song plays in the background. A handful of "Game of Thrones" GIFs (depicting Tyrion Lannister, King Joffrey Baratheon, and actor Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow) adorn the video.

Here's a screenshot from the video:

Joe Jonas dressed as Sansa Stark. play

Joe Jonas dressed as Sansa Stark.

(Joe Jonas/Instagram)

And here's another snapshot of the costume, also shared on Jonas's Instagram story:

Jonas steps into a car wearing his Sansa Stark costume. play

Jonas steps into a car wearing his Sansa Stark costume.

(Joe Jonas/Instagram)

You can also see the costume in some group photos Jonas shared on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

another Saturday Nite

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

It appears that Turner opted for an unrelated costume, though. She was dressed in an elephant onesie, complete with floppy ears, tusks, and a trunk.

Jonas and Turner revealed their engagement on Instagram back in October 2017. The couple share two puppies and a series of matching tattoos. Read INSIDER's full timeline of their relationship here.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

