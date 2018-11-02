news

White House National Security Advisor John Bolton praised Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's far-right, pro-dictatorship president-elect.

He called him a "like-minded" leader in setting policy for the future of Latin America and promoting the rule of law.

Bolton also called Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua — three countries with repressive left-wing leadership — a "troika of tyranny."

The Trump administration's National Security Advisor, John Bolton, praised Brazil's pro-dictatorship president-elect Jair Bolsonaro as a "like-minded" leader to President Donald Trump in a speech Wednesday.

"The recent elections of like-minded leaders in key countries, including Iván Duque in Colombia and, last weekend, Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil, are positive signs for the future of the region, and demonstrate a growing regional commitment to free-market principles, and open, transparent and accountable governance," Bolton said at a speech at Miami-Dade college.

Bolsonaro was elected to be Brazil's president on Sunday. He garnered notoriety for his open misogyny, racism, homophobia, admiration for Brazil's former dictatorship, enthusiasm for wealth, and hostility to environmentalism.

President Donald Trump congratulated him on his electoral win Sunday. Bolton said Wednesday that under Bolsonaro, Brazil will be an ally to "advance the rule of law."

"The United States is thrilled to be partnering with nations such as Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina and many others to advance the rule of law and increase security and prosperity for our people," Bolton said.

Bolton also described a "troika of tyranny" in Latin America, naming three countries with repressive leftist regimes.

"Under this administration, we will no longer appease dictators and despots near our shores in this Hemisphere. We will not reward firing squads, torturers, and murderers," he said. "We will champion the independence and liberty of our neighbors. And this President, and his entire administration, will stand with the freedom fighters. The Troika of Tyranny in this Hemisphere — Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua — has finally met its match."

Bolsonaro will begin his term on January 1.