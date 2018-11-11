news

Justin Bieber called Hailey Baldwin a nickname in a recent Instagram post, much to the delight of their fans.

On Saturday, the singer posted a black-and-white photo of the couple kissing in a close embrace. Beiber captioned the intimate shot, "Hunny buns punkin," an apparent reference to the model.

In the comments section under the post, people could not get enough of the singer's nickname for Baldwin, which appears to be a take on both "honey buns" and "pumpkin."

Fans called the couple everything from "love birds" to "perfect" to the "cutest ever."

Bieber and Baldwin, who met in 2009, have been romantically linked several times — first in 2015, and then again in 2016. In July, one month after they appeared to rekindle their relationship, the pair confirmed they got engaged.

Since then, neither Baldwin nor Bieber has commented publicly on their marital status. However, in September, people speculated that they were secretly married after the couple was reportedly spotted at a New York City courthouse where marriage licenses are issued, according to TMZ.

At the time, an unnamed "religious source" told People that Baldwin and Bieber were legally married in the courthouse but are planning to have a "big blowout" with friends and family "soon."

Last month, Baldwin also filed to register the name "Hailey Bieber" for the purposes of a clothing line, The Blast reported.

According to a document found on the United States Patent and Trademark Office website, the trademark application was filed through Baldwin's company, Rhodedeodato Corp — a combination of the model's middle name, Rhode, and her mother's maiden name, Deodato — on October 10.

Bieber and Baldwin have also allegedly told fans that they are married. According to Us Weekly, the couple reportedly "simultaneously said yes" when a fan in Los Angeles asked them if they were married on October 16.

