Karlie Kloss just married Jared Kushner's brother Joshua — here's what their wedding was like

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner were married in an intimate ceremony in upstate New York on October 18. From the lavish gown to the small guest list, here's everything we know about the wedding so far.

karlie kloss wedding dress play

karlie kloss wedding dress

(Karlie Kloss/Instagram)

After announcing their engagement earlier this summer, 26-year-old model Karlie Kloss and 33-year-old businessman and investor Joshua Kushner officially tied the knot on Thursday. Details about the rather hush-hush ceremony are starting to emerge and it seems like a lavish yet intimate affair.

Here's everything we know so far.

The wedding happened on Thursday, October 18, in upstate New York

According to People, the couple had a traditional Jewish ceremony, as Kushner comes from an Orthodox Jewish family.

Kloss wore a custom Dior gown for the ceremony

View this post on Instagram

10.18.2018 #emo#77iP##

A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on

Kloss shared a peek of the dress on Instagram, which featured lace sleeves and a long flowing train.

The guest list reportedly consisted of under 80 people

According to the Daily Mail, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were in attendance along with Joshua's two sisters and parents. Kloss' three sisters and parents were also in attendance.

Kloss' good friend Derek Blasberg was also in attendance and left a comment on her Instagram post.

"I'm a bigger man for watching my little sister become a real wifey today," Blasberg wrote.

A friend that attended the ceremony also told People that the wedding was "intimate and moving" and that "the couple was beaming with happiness."

People also reports that the two are planning on having a larger celebration for all of their friends and family in the spring.

Kloss' famous friend Taylor Swift was not in attendance

Swift was in Perth, Australia, for a stop on her "Reputation Tour," though the singer did like Kloss's Instagram post of her wedding dress.

Kushner proposed in the summer with an extravagant engagement ring

View this post on Instagram

That ring though

A post shared by Samantha (@karlieklossified) on

Kloss officially announced the engagement on social media in July, and People reports that Kushner popped the question in upstate New York after the couple had been dating for six years.

"So happy to share this news with you, I am feeling like the happiest girl in the world," Kloss wrote on Twitter. "Thank you for your love and support, it truly means the world to me."

Representatives for Karlie Kloss did not immediately respond to INSIDER's request for comment.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

