Kate Middleton wore a grey blazer with black skinny jeans during an appearance on Tuesday.

The outfit is reminiscent of one Meghan Markle recently wore during her current royal tour.

Markle wore a similar blazer and black jeans while visiting Dubbo, Australia, earlier in October.

Kate Middleton may be considered a certified style icon, but her new sister-in-law Meghan Markle is also making a name for herself in the fashion world. It looks like Middleton may be taking a few notes, as her recent outfit looks similar to one Markle wore during her current royal tour.

On Tuesday, Middleton and Prince William stopped by the Basildon Sporting Village in Basildon, UK, to visit members of Coach Core, an apprenticeship program "that helps young people (16-24 years old) who are not in education, employment or training to build a career."

For the visit, Middleton wore a $795 grey checked blazer by Canadian brand Smythe, which she paired with black skinny jeans and a matching turtleneck. She completed the look with black booties to complete the mostly black ensemble.

The outfit is reminiscent of the outfit Markle wore when she visited Dubbo, Australia, during her royal tour with Prince Harry.

Markle wore the similarly patterned $145 Boss Oversized Blazer from Serena Williams' clothing line, though her jacket had a slightly more relaxed fit compared to Middleton's. She also wore her blazer with black skinny jeans by Outland Denim, though she opted to wear it with a white button-up shirt instead of a black turtleneck.

This isn't the first time the duchesses have channeled each other, though they always seem to add their own personal touches as well.

