Lifestyle Kate Middleton wore a $795 blazer from a Canadian brand that looks like one of Meghan Markle's recent outfits

Kate Middleton's latest ensemble looks similar to one Meghan Markle wore during her recent visit to Dubbo, Australia.

Kate Middleton may be considered a certified style icon, but her new sister-in-law Meghan Markle is also making a name for herself in the fashion world. It looks like Middleton may be taking a few notes, as her recent outfit looks similar to one Markle wore during her current royal tour.

On Tuesday, Middleton and Prince William stopped by the Basildon Sporting Village in Basildon, UK, to visit members of Coach Core, an apprenticeship program "that helps young people (16-24 years old) who are not in education, employment or training to build a career."

For the visit, Middleton wore a $795 grey checked blazer by Canadian brand Smythe, which she paired with black skinny jeans and a matching turtleneck. She completed the look with black booties to complete the mostly black ensemble.

The outfit is reminiscent of the outfit Markle wore when she visited Dubbo, Australia, during her royal tour with Prince Harry.

Read more: Meghan Markle just wore a $145 blazer from her friend Serena Williams' fashion line, and it's already sold out

Markle wore the similarly patterned $145 Boss Oversized Blazer from Serena Williams' clothing line, though her jacket had a slightly more relaxed fit compared to Middleton's. She also wore her blazer with black skinny jeans by Outland Denim, though she opted to wear it with a white button-up shirt instead of a black turtleneck.

Read more: 18 times Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's outfits looked almost exactly the same

This isn't the first time the duchesses have channeled each other, though they always seem to add their own personal touches as well.

