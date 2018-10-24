Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle Kate Middleton wore a mermaid gown with one of Princess Diana's tiaras and she looks like a real-life Cinderella

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Kate Middleton attended a state banquet at Buckingham Palace wearing a blue mermaid-style gown that gave some serious Disney princess vibes.

Kate Middleton channeled her inner Disney princess. play

Kate Middleton channeled her inner Disney princess.

(WPA Pool/Getty Images)

  • Kate Middleton wore a blue mermaid-style gown by Alexander McQueen to a state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.
  • The Cinderella-esque gown made the duchess look like a real-life Disney princess.
  • She paired the dress with Princess Diana's Queen Mary's Lover's Knot.

Since Kate Middleton returned from maternity leave in early October, she's back to her official royal duties and debuting some new looks in the process.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge attended a state banquet at Buckingham Palace wearing a blue mermaid-style gown by Alexander McQueen.

Alexander McQueen is one of Kate Middleton's go-to designers. play

Alexander McQueen is one of Kate Middleton's go-to designers.

(WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Middleton paired her Cinderella-esque dress with one of her most elegant accessories: the Queen Mary's Lover's Knot Tiara that was previously owned by Princess Diana. An eye-catching matching necklace completed the ensemble, which Vogue reports is the same necklace Queen Alexandra wore to her wedding in 1863.

The duchess wore one of her best tiaras. play

The duchess wore one of her best tiaras.

(WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Middleton previously drew comparisons to a Disney princess when she wore a sparkling blue gown in November 2017 that looked very similar to the dress Elsa wears in the movie "Frozen."

Kate channeled her inner Elsa in November 2017. play

Kate channeled her inner Elsa in November 2017.

(WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Though her title is a duchess — and she is also technically a princess herself — Middleton looks like she has been taking style cues from Disney princesses.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle The Mountain from 'Game of Thrones' has married his...bullet
2 Lifestyle The 10 richest people in Africa and where their billions...bullet
3 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

"The Office" ran for nine seasons.
Lifestyle 14 surprising things you probably didn't know about 'The Office'
Central American migrants walking to the U.S. start their day departing Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018.
Lifestyle Thousands of migrants have been marching to the US border in 'caravans' for years — here's why this one is different
You can order a "Purple McShake" at McDonald's in Japan.
Lifestyle 11 McDonald's fast-food items everyone should try from around the world
Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell have been together for over a decade.
Lifestyle 'Teen Mom' stars Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell have been together for over a decade — here's a look at their relationship through the years
X
Advertisement