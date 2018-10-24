news

Kate Middleton wore a blue mermaid-style gown by Alexander McQueen to a state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

The Cinderella-esque gown made the duchess look like a real-life Disney princess.

She paired the dress with Princess Diana's Queen Mary's Lover's Knot.

Since Kate Middleton returned from maternity leave in early October, she's back to her official royal duties and debuting some new looks in the process.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge attended a state banquet at Buckingham Palace wearing a blue mermaid-style gown by Alexander McQueen.

Middleton paired her Cinderella-esque dress with one of her most elegant accessories: the Queen Mary's Lover's Knot Tiara that was previously owned by Princess Diana. An eye-catching matching necklace completed the ensemble, which Vogue reports is the same necklace Queen Alexandra wore to her wedding in 1863.

Middleton previously drew comparisons to a Disney princess when she wore a sparkling blue gown in November 2017 that looked very similar to the dress Elsa wears in the movie "Frozen."

Though her title is a duchess — and she is also technically a princess herself — Middleton looks like she has been taking style cues from Disney princesses.

