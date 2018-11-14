news

Kate Middleton recently debuted a new outfit and a re-wore an old favorite.

She wore a new $1,413 dress by Alessandra Richards for Prince Charles' birthday photographs.

Middleton then re-wore a custom Eponine London design for an engagement in London.

While Kate Middleton frequently debuts new outfits during her public appearance, she's also known to re-wear some of her favorite ensembles. The duchess did both this week as she wore a brand-new dress before turning to her existing wardrobe for a classic look.

On Tuesday, the royal family shared two new photos in celebration of Prince Charles' 70th birthday. Though the royal children seemed to steal the spotlight in the photos taken by Getty Images royal photographer Chris Jackson, Middleton also debuted a new dress for the occasion.

According to style blog What Kate Wore, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a $1,413 pleated dress by Alessandra Richards. The navy blue midi dress features a polka-dot design, long sleeves, and a contrasting white collar.

The dress previously made an appearance on "Suits" actress Abigail Spencer during Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding in May.

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Cambridge visited Rotherham, UK, to attend the opening of the McLaren Automotive Composites Technology Centre. She re-wore a bespoke blue design by Eponine London's 2016 winter/autumn collection.

The dress features a pleated skirt and belted waist, which she paired with matching heels and a clutch.

Middleton previously wore the dress during a visit to the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families in January 2017. She completed the look with matching $735 Mallory heels by Rupert Sanderson.

The duchess also previously re-wore a coat dress that coordinated with her sister-in-law Markle's ensemble during a Remembrance Day service on Sunday, so it looks like she still has a penchant for the occasional outfit repeat.

