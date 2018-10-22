Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle Kate Middleton's mom recreated one of her daughter's outfits, and it's proof that style runs in the family

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Kate Middleton is a source of fashion inspiration for many people, and it looks like her own mother turns to the duchess when picking out her outfits.

Style runs in the Middleton family. play

Style runs in the Middleton family.

(Splash News and Pool/Getty Images)

Carole Middleton was spotted visiting her youngest daughter and new mom Pippa Middleton at her home in London wearing a coat that's also a part of Kate's royal wardrobe.

Carole Middleton wore a coat Kate was spotted in earlier this year. play

Carole Middleton wore a coat Kate was spotted in earlier this year.

(Splash News)

The duchess wore the same coat in January 2018 while visiting Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. While Carole paired hers with some black tights, Kate wore her coat over a beige dress.

Kate Middleton wore the coat back in January. play

Kate Middleton wore the coat back in January.

(Pool/Getty Images)

The coat is from British retailer Boden and originally retailed for $330, though it's currently sold out at the time of this post. It features a ruffled design at the collar, pocket, and sleeves.

Both Kate and Carole wore the Lena coat by Boden. play

Both Kate and Carole wore the Lena coat by Boden.

(Boden)

Kate is known for her impressive wardrobe of cozy coats, so it only makes sense that Carole would take a few notes from her style playbook.

