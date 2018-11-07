news

The 48-year-old actress and television host is joining her husband Mark Consuelos, who plays Hiram Lodge on the hit CW show, in a steamy role as his mistress.

She shared the news with an Instagram post from the set of the show.

"It's a family affair," she wrote. "Hiram's mistress. 23 years of auditioning for a role I was born to play."

Consuelos commented on her photo and said "yes please."

Marisol Nichols, who plays Hiram's wife Hermione on the show, also commented on the photo and said she was "beyond excited" for Ripa to join.

Ripa and Consuelos met on the set of "All My Children" and have been married since 1996.

She's not the first family member to join Consuelos on the show. Their son Michael is playing young Hiram during Wednesday's flashback episode.

It's unclear if Hiram's mistress will be new or if he's been cheating on his wife for a while now, but adding Ripa to the show will create some new drama for the Lodge family.

Hermione has been sticking with her criminal husband through all of his endeavors, but maybe this will be their breaking point.

"Riverdale" airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

