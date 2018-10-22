Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle Kendall Jenner changed her shirt in the middle of a basketball game, taking courtside fashion to a new level

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Kendall Jenner is known to switch up her style. She literally did that at a Los Angeles Lakers game, changing her outfit halfway through.

Kendall Jenner made a mid-game outfit change.

Kendall Jenner made a mid-game outfit change.

(Splash News)

  • Kendall Jenner changed her outfit in the middle of a basketball game on Saturday.
  • She arrived wearing a white sleeveless T-shirt with an outline of a face printed on the front.
  • Jenner then changed into a black T-shirt featuring the logo of the shopping app Wish.

Kendall Jenner is known to switch up her style on a daily basis. She took it to a new level on Saturday night by changing her outfit in the middle of the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers game.

Jenner arrived at the Staples Center in Los Angeles wearing a white sleeveless shirt featuring an outline of a face, which she paired with sparkly heels and a pair of jeans. (You can see more of the front of Jenner's T-shirt on Teen Vogue.)

She started with a white sleeveless t-shirt.

She started with a white sleeveless t-shirt.

(Splash News)

Halfway through the game, Jenner was spotted in an entirely different shirt. She changed into a black T-shirt featuring the logo of the shopping app Wish, which the Los Angeles Times reports is in the middle of a three-year sponsorship deal with the Lakers.

So Jenner either managed to perfectly coordinate her outfit with the team's sponsorship, or she may have simply received the app's swag at the game and felt like wearing it right then and there.

She changed into a black t-shirt.

She changed into a black t-shirt.

(Splash News)

Jenner is already known for her influential street style and runway looks. Time will tell if her mid-game outfit change will inspire yet another new trend.

