Lifestyle Kendall Jenner took a $3 bike ride while wearing a $1,933 green coat to celebrate her 23rd birthday

Kendall Jenner celebrated her birthday with a bike ride through New York City in a leather and fur coat by Saks Potts.

  • Kendall Jenner celebrated her birthday with a bike ride in New York City on Saturday.
  • The model wore a $1,933 bright green fur and leather coat by Saks Potts.
  • She paired the coat with jeans and sneakers.
  • She later celebrated her birthday with a house party and late-night karaoke session.

The Kardashian-Jenners are known to appreciate the finer things in life, but that doesn't mean they don't enjoy some simple pleasures too. Kendall Jenner demonstrated her love of both when she celebrated her birthday in New York City on Saturday.

The 23-year-old model rode around Manhattan on a $3-per-half-hour Citi Bike wearing an expensive coat from Saks Potts that retails for approximately $1,932.58 (€1,695 Euros).

The pistachio green leather coat features an oversized fur collar with matching cuffs on the sleeves, as well as a matching leather belt. She dressed it down by pairing the coat with some jeans and sneakers.

According to People, Jenner followed up her bike ride with a house party and some late-night karaoke alongside friends including Bella Hadid and Justine Skye.

Her famous family did not appear to be in attendance, but they did send their birthday wishes over Instagram.

Now that the birthday celebrations have ended, Jenner will be gearing up for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which is filmed on Thursday, joining Bella and Gigi Hadid on the runway once again in New York City.

