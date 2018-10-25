Pulse.com.gh logo
Kendall Jenner attended Drake's 2000s-themed birthday party in an airbrushed tank top and Von Dutch trucker hat.

Kendall Jenner traded her trendy corset dresses for a throwback look. play

Kendall Jenner traded her trendy corset dresses for a throwback look.

(Charley Gallay/Getty Images)

  • Kendall Jenner attended Drake's 2000s-themed birthday party wearing an outfit inspired by the early aughts.
  • She wore an airbrushed tank top with some bootcut jeans and a Von Dutch trucker hat.
  • Her ensemble looked like something straight out of Paris Hilton's wardrobe circa 2003.

What's old is new again thanks to the resurgence of throwback fashion, and Kendall Jenner just served up an impressively accurate take on early aughts style.

Drake threw a 2000s-themed birthday party in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and Jenner certainly stuck to the theme with her choice of outfit. The model wore a midriff-baring airbrushed tank top with some bootcut jeans and a Von Dutch trucker hat. Photographer Kevin Wong shared a photo of Jenner alongside Jordyn Woods, Justine Skye, and Anastasia Karanikolaou on his Instagram, and all of their outfits will give you major early 2000s flashbacks.

Jenner's ensemble, in particular, looked like something straight out of Paris Hilton's wardrobe circa 2003, when the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star was then only 8 years old.

Kendall posted a video to her Instagram story. play

Kendall posted a video to her Instagram story.

(Kendall Jenner/Instagram Story)

There's no telling where Jenner found these iconic pieces in 2018, but she managed to rock the outfit with as much confidence as she does with her more currently trendy looks.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

