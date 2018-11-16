news

Kendall Jenner wore a yellow Dundas dress with a pair of clear acrylic heels by Yeezy.

The see-through heels look almost invisible at certain angles.

It's the latest example of the recent naked heels trend that celebrities have become obsessed with.

The Kardashian-Jenner family are among the most popular wearers of the naked dress trend, and now Kendall Jenner is adapting the trend for her shoes as well.

Jenner stepped out for a CHAOS Magazine event in London on Thursday wearing a yellow, long-sleeved minidress by Dundas. The dress featured an asymmetrical draped design and a snakeskin print.

She paired the marigold dress with clear acrylic heels by Yeezy, which basically stole the show for appearing almost invisible at certain angles.

She also accessorized with a few barrettes in her hair for a classic, throwback touch.

Jenner's shoes are the latest example of the clear, naked heels trend that's taking over Instagram and red carpets.

She's not the only Kardashian-Jenner to wear the style.

Kim Kardashian has been spotted in see-through footwear before, and Kourtney Kardashian even put a neon spin on the trend back in August.

Kylie Jenner took on the trend when she paired some clear closed-toe heels with an athleisure ensemble back in June.

Khloe Kardashian proved the trend is also suitable for the red carpet when she wore them to an NBCUniversal event in May 2017.

