Kenya’s Emmy nominated artistes Sara Mitaru - Kimanthi and music producer David “King David” Muthami have created ASH - an Acoustic Songwriters Hub.

The show is the first of its kind in Kenya, where songwriters come together. They follow a simple format where each artiste sings an angry song, a sad song and a happy song.

The event has been running successfully for over a year with monthly shows each with a different theme. The uniqueness of the show is in music experience that mixes genres of music as the audience sits quietly to listen each time.

The musical show dubbed ASH borrows heavily from the orchestra performance, whereby all guests get to enjoy music for 1:30hr, followed by a networking session sponsored by Ciroc Vodka a product of Kenya Breweries Limited.

In the month of March and April ASH has partnered with Ciroc Vodka. The March edition featured Atemi Oyungu and Nivrii the songwriter behind Sauti Sol hit “Melanin”.

In the April edition, ASH entertainment featured artist Juliani who performed three new songs, which were treated to a jazzy tune by Sara Mitaru and acclaimed pianist Kaima Mwiti.