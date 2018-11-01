news

Kim Kardashian West recreated Pamela Anderson's outfit from the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards.

Her friend Jonathan Cheban was at her side dressed as Tommy Lee.

Almost nobody at Kendall Jenner's birthday party knew sho she was dressed as.

Kim Kardashian West previously lived out a "dream come true" by dressing up as a Victoria's Secret Angel with her sisters. She also got to live out her '90s dreams for Kendall Jenner's birthday party on Halloween Wednesday.

Kardashian West teamed up with her friend Jonathan Cheban to recreate Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's iconic outfits from the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards.

Kardashian West wore a bright pink fluffy cowboy hat, white corset top, and sparkling pants, while Cheban was in a hat and brown coat similar to Lee's.

The duo elaborately recreated Anderson and Lee's red-carpet look.

While Kardashian West's look appears to be an accurate recreation of Anderson's outfit, the star revealed on her Instagram story — which was captured by Instagram account kimkardashiansnap — that the young party attendees had no idea who she was.

"You guys are all too f------ young, this is so sad," Kardashian West said as she pulled up a photo for reference.

Her costume may not have been a hit with her fellow partygoers, but fortunately her sister Kylie Jenner, who was dressed as a Fanta girl, recognized her immediately.

