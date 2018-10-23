news

During an appearance on "The Alec Baldwin Show" on Sunday, Kim Kardashian West opened up about what it's like being married to Kanye West.

In the past, she said West has tried to take control of her style, closet, and Instagram.

She told Baldwin that being "with a man like Kanye" required her to let go of her own schedule and learn to be "not-so-independent."

"I think being with a man like Kanye, you have to learn how to be a little bit not-so-independent," Kardashian-West said on the show, according to People. "I've always been so independent and working, and [had a] schedule, and when you get married and have a husband that has their career and then have kids, your independence … you have to let it go. I had to learn that being with a man like Kanye."

This isn't the first time that she's talked about how her relationship with the artist and designer has changed her life.

In the past, Kanye has been vocal about what he thinks about Kim's choices, from her clothes to her Instagram

"I always thought I had really good style — until I met my husband and he told me that I had the worst style," Kardashian West said at the Business of Fashion summit in June, according to ET. "He was really nice about it and cleaned out my whole closet."

ET also reports that West threw out 250 pairs of her shoes, which made her cry at the time.

And in an episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" that aired earlier this month, Kardashian West said that he tried to tell her which photos from a shoot she should post on Instagram.

"I'm like, 'It's my Instagram, you're not going to tell me what to post,' that's like the one thing, no one will tell me what to post," Kardashian West said on the show.

West also sent her an email about which sunglasses she should wear on an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" that aired in early 2018, telling her she should ditch the big frames for tiny ones along with photos of styles she should consider.

Even when they disagree, she said she tries to let him "be who he is"

Later in her interview with Baldwin, Kardashian West added that she tries to let West be "who he is," even when they disagree politically.

"I think it's just having an open mind. I love to let my husband be who he is," she told Baldwin. "We definitely have conversations if I don't understand something in private and talk about that."

The pair celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in May, just a few months after welcoming their third child, Chicago.

