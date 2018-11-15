news

Kindergarten students take turns serving as the classroom greeter in schools around the US.

Students can choose how they want to be welcomed into class by the greeter.

It helps students feel welcome and teaches consent.

Kindergarteners know how to start the day right.

Parents, teachers, and school administrators are sharing photos and videos of appointed kindergarten "greeters" giving hugs, fist bumps, and handshakes to every single student as they walk into class.

Students can choose what greeting they would like to receive by pointing to different symbols affixed to a wall. Some like getting hugs or handshakes, others prefer a wave or verbal "hello."

Some greeters even get to wear special badges while on the job.

Nicole Schlapper, a kindergarten teacher at a school in Birchwood, Wisconsin, told Good Morning America that having a greeter has "been a wonderful way for the children to connect with each other, build relationships, and show kindness. I truly believe it promotes a sense of community and sets a positive tone for the day." A video of one of her students named Colin greeting his friends went viral on the district's Facebook page with over 65,000 shares.

Having each student choose a greeting for themselves and communicate it to another student is an important lesson in consent that teaches kids to respect other people's boundaries and not assume that everyone wants to be hugged or touched.

Not to mention it's adorable.

