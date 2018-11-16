news

Nigerian filmmaker's movie 'King of Boys' makes N105 million at the box office.

Kemi Adetiba's non-comedy film, released late last month, has grossed over N100 million in cinemas nationwide.

This news was revealed today, November 16, 2018, by the filmmaker on Instagram.

Her caption read: "Isaiah 60:3 "Nations will come to your light, And kings to the brightness of your rising." Thank you all so much. YOU did this!! You ALL did this… On behalf of the amazing cast and crew… THANK YOU!!!!"

This has been confirmed by the FilmHouse Cinemas, according to YNaija. According to the movie company, Adetiba's film is the second movie to make the most money this year.

AY Makun's 'Merry Men' is currently the highest grossing movie after making N230 million in the past 7 weeks.

Other high grossing Nigerian movies are Toyin Abraham's 'The Ghost and the Tout' with N80 million, Omoni Oboli's 'Moms at War' (N65 million) and Temidayo Abudu's 'Royal Hibiscus Hotel' (N59 million).

King of Boys continues to break records

Apart from being the second highest grossing Nollywood movie of the year, Adetiba's film has also held the number one spot in theatres for three consecutive weeks.

This news was shared on November 13, 2018, by the filmmaker via her social media account.

She said, "On behalf of our amazing cast and crew, I just want to say the BIGGEST thank you to you all. Every single person that has taken time out to watch the movie, talk about the movie, tweet, Instagram, review, drag friends and family to the theatre. We say thank you!!! It's been the most amazing ride and we're just so thankful to be here. Thank you for investing in us with your time and money. We are EXTREMELY grateful!!!!"