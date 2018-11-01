news

The "Game of Thrones" cast received the six final scripts for the series in a protected e-mail.

Most of the cast read them right away, but not Kit Harington.

The actor also said he cried twice when going through them at the table read.

The "Game of Thrones" cast all had varying reactions to receiving the final six scripts of the smash HBO show.

In a new story from Entertainment Weekly, Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, said he refused to read the scripts when he got the highly protected e-mail. He waited until the cast met for the table read in October 2017 to see his character's fate.

"I walked in saying, 'Don't tell me, I don't want to know,'" Harington said. "What's the point of reading it to myself in my own head when I can listen to people do it and find out with my friends?"

Going into the table read with no information didn't prepare him for the emotions he would feel though. Harington said he cried twice, once at the end because he realized the finality of it.

But not everyone wanted to wait. Most of the other cast members were anxious to read through them all.

Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, said she read through them as fast as she could.

"Afterwards I felt numb, and I had to take a walk for hours," she said.

Emilia Clarke, who portrays Daenerys Targaryen, was hanging out with a friend when she got the e-mail and immediately went home to read.

"Genuinely the effect it had on me was profound," she says. "That sounds insanely pretentious, but I'm an actor, so I'm allowed one pretentious adjective per season."

As for Peter Dinklage, the actor was never one to jump ahead in a script to see what happens to Tyrion Lannister, but he told EW, "This was the first time ever that I didn’t skip to the end."

"Game of Thrones" is returning to HBO for its eighth and final season in 2019.

