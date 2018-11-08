news

Kourtney Kardashian appears to be poking fun at recent accusations that she edited a photo of herself on Instagram.

On Wednesday, the reality TV star posted a picture of her and Kim Kardashian West on Twitter that clearly had been distorted on purpose.

After Kourtney shared the original version of the photo on Sunday, some accused her of editing her body to appear slimmer.

Kim has addressed, and shut down, similar photo-editing accusations in the past.

On Wednesday, the reality TV star posted a picture of her and Kim Kardashian West on Twitter that clearly had been distorted on purpose. In the photo, both sisters' bodies appear comically warped.

The original version of the photo was taken on Sunday when Kourtney and Kim attended the 2018 LACMA Art + Film gala. The stars later shared the picture on their respective Instagram accounts.

In the comments section of Kourtney's post, some fans accused the star of editing her body to appear slimmer. Others claimed the picture appeared so heavily edited that they could not recognize the two sisters.

Although Kourtney did not say why she posted the distorted picture of her and Kim on Twitter, it wouldn't be the first time one of the Kardashian sisters has shut down photo-editing accusations.

In March, some accused Kim of editing herself to appear thinner in a picture she shared on Instagram. The mom of three later called the accusations "ridiculous" in a post on her website, explaining that she simply reposted a portion of a picture one of her fans had edited. The fan had apparently added a mirror effect to the original photo, which was from celebrity news agency Backgrid.

Kim also preemptively addressed speculation over the size of her waist at the Met Gala in May.

During the event, the reality-TV star posted a short clip on her Instagram story in which she posed against a wall, stepped away, and then said to the camera, "See, no lines guys." After that, she bent her hands toward each other in front of her waist.

The video appeared to allude to the many times the KKW Beauty founder has been accused of editing pictures of herself. People often claim to see distorted or warped lines in Kardashian West's photos on social media — usually a telltale sign that someone has digitally altered an image.

Representatives for Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West did not immediately respond to INSIDER's requests for comment.

