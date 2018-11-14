news

Krispy Kreme will release three seasonal doughnuts for the 2018 holiday season: cinnamon swirl, pumpkin spice, and gingerbread glazed.

We got to try the new doughnuts at a press event earlier this week.

Each of the treats packed a mouthful of flavor without feeling heavy or overwhelming.

The secret is incorporating the flavors in the doughnut as well as the glaze.

November 1 marks the unofficial start of the holiday season. On that day, radio stations start playing catchy carols, families transform their homes into winter wonderlands, and fast-food chains add seasonal items to the menu. One of those chains includes Krispy Kreme, which will release three seasonal doughnuts starting November 16.

Every year, the doughnut chain releases a confection that captures the festivity of the season. Last year, the company released a Santa belly doughnut — a chocolate-filled doughnut decorated to resemble Kris Kringle's belly. This year, however, Krispy Kreme will release three doughnuts that focus more on flavor than decor.

The doughnuts — cinnamon swirl, pumpkin spice, and gingerbread glaze — pack a lot of flavor in a tiny bite, and get your mouth into the holiday spirit. How do I know? Well, I was able to try the limited doughnuts before they made their way to stores.

Here's what I, a self-proclaimed doughnut queen, thought of the Krispy Kreme holiday doughnuts.

The cinnamon swirl doughnut was a sweet treat with a slight spice

The cinnamon swirl doughnut immediately caught my attention for its decorative cinnamon cream cheese ring. But what made my mouth water was the scent. Seriously, it was as if someone stuck a clove of the spice right under my nose.

Another thing I quickly noticed about the confection: the intense cinnamon sugar coating. Every inch of the fluffy treat was covered in the sweet-and-spicy blend. And, as it turns out there is a reason.

Brittany Dubin, culinary manager for Krispy Kreme, explained that this particular treat is made by taking the signature glazed doughnut off the conveyor belt and immediately dunking it in a cinnamon-sugar blend. Once dry, it's topped with two gooey rings: one made of regular cream cheese frosting and another made of cinnamon sugar cream cheese.

"You get a gooey cinnamon swirl, decadent cream cheese icing, and melt in your mouth doughnut in every bite," Dubin told the group.

And she's not wrong.

With every bite, I could taste the subtle hint of spice and crispy sugar crystals. But, much to my surprise, it wasn't a sickeningly sweet or super filling treat. The light texture of the doughnut and the perfect amount of icing made it an indulgent, but not overwhelming treat.

The cinnamon swirl doughnut is available at Krispy Kreme stores from now through January 2019.

The pumpkin spice doughnut contained all the flavors of a sweet Thanksgiving staple

Next on the menu was the pumpkin spice doughnut, which I was hesitant to try. Not because I dislike pumpkin, but because other bakeries and fast-doughnut shops fall short with their version of a pumpkin spice doughnut. I usually find them lacking in pumpkin flavor and a bit too dry.

Luckily, neither of those were an issue with Krispy Kreme's variety.

For starters, it was filled with flavor; as though the bakers put a can of pumpkin pie filling in each doughnut. I could taste the nutmeg, the cinnamon, and the pumpkin (obviously) in every bite. This was likely due to the fact that the bakers flavor the dough rather than the glaze, a mistake other bakeries make.

Second, this was a yeast doughnut which eliminated the possibility of the dry, crumbly texture that is often found in cake doughnuts.

As someone who loves all the flavors of pumpkin pie but hates the texture, this was a great alternative and one I would happily serve at my family's Thanksgiving feast.

The pumpkin spice doughnut will be available at Krispy Kreme stores from Friday, November 16 through Thursday, November 22.

The gingerbread glaze was a ringer for the classic Christmas cookie

Last on the tasting menu was the gingerbread glazed doughnut, which was available for one day in 2017. It was so popular among consumers that Krispy Kreme decided to bring it back for a longer time frame in 2018.

I am a major fan of gingerbread flavored treats, so I had high expectations for this particular treat. It needed to be the right blend of sugar and spice, and have the subtle vanilla flavor you get from the icing on traditional gingerbread cookies. And if it could deliver the chewy texture, that would be an added bonus.

Obviously, the yeast doughnut didn't deliver on the cookie texture (and that's probably for the best since that would have meant it was stale.) From a flavor perspective, however, it was practically identical.

The taste of ginger and molasses hit my mouth on the first bite. Cloves, cinnamon, and sugar came through after a few bites, which cut the kick of the first two ingredients and added that classic sweet taste to the treat. The subtle vanilla flavor came through at the end, likely because the icing lingered on my tongue a tad longer than the doughnut.

Upon noticing a few stray bits of glaze on my plate, I popped them into my mouth to get an extra dose of vanilla. But I was surprised to taste more ginger, molasses, and other key spices.

Dubin then explained that the glaze on this particular doughnut wasn't the traditional glaze used on the original doughnut or even the pumpkin spice. Rather, it's a special gingerbread glaze. This explained the extra dose of holiday goodness. It also explained why the doughnut was available for such a short time last year.

As Dubin explained, in order to make this doughnut, they have to clean the original glaze out of the machine, add the gingerbread glaze, and then clean it out when it's done. It's a timely process that, while worth it for this confection, slows down production for the rest of the day. And the last thing Krispy Kreme wants to do is deprive people of doughnuts.

The gingerbread glaze doughnut will be available at Krispy Kreme stores starting in December.

The seasonal doughnuts are a light, flavorful treat that are perfect for the holidays

I expected to leave the tasting feeling sick to my stomach. After all, I had eaten three doughnuts in a span of 30 minutes. But I was surprised to find I still had room in my stomach for more (though I resisted to avoid a sugar crash).

I think that's what I found most appealing about Krispy Kreme's seasonal doughnuts. They were light in texture but heavy on the flavor. And they did so without being stuffed with rich creams or topped with thick layers of icing. All the flavor was due to the balanced blend of spices that were mixed into the dough.

So if you're in need of a post-holiday shopping treat or a quick dessert to bring to a holiday party, stop by your local Krispy Kreme and pick up any (or all) of these seasonal doughnuts. You won't regret it.

