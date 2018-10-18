Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle Kristen Bell points out the problems with ‘Snow White’ when reading to her daughters

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The actress who plays Princess Anna in "Frozen" spoke to Parents about "Snow White" and how she can use it to teach her daughters about stranger danger and consent.

  • Kristen Bell points out issues she has with "Snow White" when reading to her daughters.
  • She makes sure to explain stranger danger and consent.

Kristen Bell is teaching her daughters important lessons from "Snow White."

The 38-year-old actress told Parents that she points out problems in the fairytale whenever she reads the story to her young daughters, Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 3.

"Every time we close 'Snow White' I look at my girls and ask, 'Don't you think it's weird that Snow White didn't ask the old witch why she needed to eat the apple? Or where she got that apple?'" she said. "I say, 'I would never take food from a stranger, would you?' And my kids are like, 'No!' And I'm like, 'Okay, I'm doing something right.'"

The warning about stranger danger isn't the only issue Bell has with the story. She also uses it to teach her girls about consent.

Bell said she'll ask her daughters, "Don't you think that it's weird that the prince kisses Snow White without her permission? Because you can not kiss someone if they're sleeping."

Her comments come after actress Keira Knightley recently said she bans her daughter from watching Disney's "The Little Mermaid" and "Cinderella" for the messages they send.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

