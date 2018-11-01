Kylie Jenner paid tribute to her daughter's name for Halloween with a custom cloud dress featuring a lightning bolt down the middle.
The Kardashian-Jenner sisters always wear a series of impressive Halloween costumes, and Kylie Jenner has already stolen the show more than a few times this year.
After dressing up with her sisters as a Victoria's Secret Angel and then channeling her inner Barbie doll for a photo shoot, Jenner changed into a mother-daughter outfit on Wednesday that paid tribute to baby Stormi's name.
Jenner's "Stormi Weather" costume featured a custom fluffy cloud dress by Alejandro Collection, which featured a golden lightning strike down the middle. 9-month-old Stormi Webster was at her side in a gold jacket and pants.
The duo previously dressed up as matching pink butterflies on Tuesday, proving that they have the ultimate mother-daughter Halloween style.
After debuting both costumes, Jenner shared another look as she and her friends channeled their inner "Fantana" by dressing in color-coordinated latex dresses that paid tribute to the iconic Fanta soda commercials.
With a total of five outfits this Halloween, it looks like Jenner is becoming a queen of the holiday alongside her sisters.
