Lifestyle Kylie Jenner and baby Stormi dressed up as 'Stormi Weather' for Halloween, and it's the perfect mother-daughter costume

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Kylie Jenner paid tribute to her daughter's name for Halloween with a custom cloud dress featuring a lightning bolt down the middle.

kylie jenner stormi play

kylie jenner stormi

(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

  • Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster dressed up as "Stormi Weather" for Halloween.
  • Jenner wore a fluffy cloud dress with a gold lightning bolt, while Webster was in a gold jacket and pants.
  • The duo previously dressed up as matching butterflies.
  • Jenner and her friends also debuted a Fanta-themed group costume.

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters always wear a series of impressive Halloween costumes, and Kylie Jenner has already stolen the show more than a few times this year.

After dressing up with her sisters as a Victoria's Secret Angel and then channeling her inner Barbie doll for a photo shoot, Jenner changed into a mother-daughter outfit on Wednesday that paid tribute to baby Stormi's name.

View this post on Instagram

Stormi Weather #emo#77iP###emo#77iP##

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Jenner's "Stormi Weather" costume featured a custom fluffy cloud dress by Alejandro Collection, which featured a golden lightning strike down the middle. 9-month-old Stormi Webster was at her side in a gold jacket and pants.

The duo previously dressed up as matching pink butterflies on Tuesday, proving that they have the ultimate mother-daughter Halloween style.

View this post on Instagram

my baby butterfly..

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

After debuting both costumes, Jenner shared another look as she and her friends channeled their inner "Fantana" by dressing in color-coordinated latex dresses that paid tribute to the iconic Fanta soda commercials.

View this post on Instagram

Don#emo#4oCZ##t u wanna Fanta? #emo#8J+noQ==###emo#77iP##

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

With a total of five outfits this Halloween, it looks like Jenner is becoming a queen of the holiday alongside her sisters.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

