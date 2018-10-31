Kylie Jenner transformed into two different Barbie dolls for Halloween, complete with the toy's signature hot-pink convertible.
From Kim Kardashian West's Cher costume to Khloe Kardashian's Daenerys Targaryen look, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters always go all-out for Halloween.
This year was no different for Kylie Jenner, who dressed up as a skeleton and a butterfly — complete with matching costumes for her daughter, Stormi Webster — in the days leading up to the holiday.
On Wednesday, the beauty mogul transformed yet again into two different Barbie dolls. In a series of Instagram posts, she showed off both costumes, which were created by fashion designer, Bryan Hearns, and Jenner's stylist, Jill Jacobs.
For the first look, Jenner donned a shoulder-length blonde wig, one-shoulder hot-pink leotard, silver necklace, and pink platform pumps. She showed off the ensemble by posing in a life-sized, hot-pink Barbie doll box.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder brought Mattel's 25th Anniversary "Totally Hair" Barbie doll to life with her second costume. Jenner wore a custom printed dress — also created by Hearns and Jacobs — ribbon earrings, and a long, curly blonde wig with blunt bangs.
She also took several photos in, and on, a replica of Barbie's signature hot-pink convertible.
