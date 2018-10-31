news

On Wednesday, Kylie Jenner transformed into two different Barbie dolls for Halloween.

In a series of Instagram posts, she showed off the custom-made costumes, which were created by fashion designer, Bryan Hearns, and Jenner's stylist, Jill Jacobs.

For the first look, Jenner donned a shoulder-length blonde wig, one-shoulder hot-pink leotard, silver necklace, and pink platform pumps.

She showed off the ensemble by posing in a life-sized, hot-pink Barbie doll box.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder brought Mattel's 25th Anniversary "Totally Hair" Barbie doll to life with her second costume.

From Kim Kardashian West's Cher costume to Khloe Kardashian's Daenerys Targaryen look, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters always go all-out for Halloween.

This year was no different for Kylie Jenner, who dressed up as a skeleton and a butterfly — complete with matching costumes for her daughter, Stormi Webster — in the days leading up to the holiday.

On Wednesday, the beauty mogul transformed yet again into two different Barbie dolls. In a series of Instagram posts, she showed off both costumes, which were created by fashion designer, Bryan Hearns, and Jenner's stylist, Jill Jacobs.

For the first look, Jenner donned a shoulder-length blonde wig, one-shoulder hot-pink leotard, silver necklace, and pink platform pumps. She showed off the ensemble by posing in a life-sized, hot-pink Barbie doll box.

Read more: 16 of the Kardashian-Jenners' best Halloween costumes

The Kylie Cosmetics founder brought Mattel's 25th Anniversary "Totally Hair" Barbie doll to life with her second costume. Jenner wore a custom printed dress — also created by Hearns and Jacobs — ribbon earrings, and a long, curly blonde wig with blunt bangs.

She also took several photos in, and on, a replica of Barbie's signature hot-pink convertible.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.