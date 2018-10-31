news

Kylie Jenner is 21 years old. She's also worth about $900 million.

According to Forbes, the young multi-millionaire owes most of her wealth to her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, which on its own is worth $800 million.

But Jenner also knows how to leverage her powerful social media presence. With over 150 million followers across the board (not including the millions she has on Snapchat), People reports that Jenner can earn up to $1 million a post.

So what does she do with all that wealth? Invest in real estate, of course. The " target="_blank"Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star has owned five homes in her short lifetime, and she moved into her first when she was just 17.

After her latest endeavor — a $13.45 million purchase with partner Travis Scott in Beverly Hills — it's clear that Jenner is already building a real estate empire. And if her wealth keeps increasing at the rate it has been, she's on her way toward becoming one of the youngest billionaires ever.

Here's an inside look at Jenner's real estate ventures so far.

2015: "Starter home" in Calabasas, California

Purchased: $2.6 million

Sold: $3.15 million

Kylie Jenner bought her first home — a 4,851-square-foot starter pad in Calabasas — when she was just 17 years old in 2015. Located in the swanky "The Oaks" neighborhood, the mini-mansion cost her a cool $2.6 million and, according to E!, was just blocks away from the homes of Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian.

Glamour reports that Jenner completely renovated the place, decorating with her signature monochromatic color palette. "Kylie is more edgy," Kris Jenner told E! News. "She likes more blacks and grays, and Kim [Kardashian] likes more cream colors."

According to Variety, Jenner made over half a million in profit after selling the house to entrepreneur Nikki Eslami in 2017.

2016: Hidden Hills mini-mansion

Purchased: $6.025 million

Sold: $6.7 million

While she still owned the Calabasas property, a then-18-year-old Jenner purchased a mini-mansion in Hidden Hills, California for just over $6 million in May 2016.

The property was an upgrade, size-wise. Clocking in just over 7,000 square feet, E! reports that the house boasts six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a home theater, and a four-car garage with epoxy floors.

Jenner sold the lavish property to a " target="_blank"low profile apartment mogul" in 2018, according to Variety. Though the deal was off-market, Jenner made close to a million in profit.

2016: Hidden Hills — next door

Purchased: $4.5 million

Sold: $5.275 million

Barely three months later, Jenner purchased a second Hidden Hills mansion in August 2016 — right next door to the first.

She snagged this smaller property for $4.5 million, planning to use it as a home office while living in the first mansion permanently. The one-story residence was equipped for more than office work, though. It came with many designer perks, including a large walk-in closet/dressing room and an open-air pavilion.

But Jenner quickly flipped the 5,154-square-foot "office" house, putting it back on the market just five months later. According to Variety, she finally sold in 2017 to hockey player John Schiavo — and pocketed millions in the process.

2016: Hidden Hills mansion #3

Purchased: $12 million

Status: currently owned by Jenner

Just a month later, in September 2016, Jenner bought her third and final mansion in Hidden Hills. Not only was the property her biggest (and priciest) venture at the time, but Jenner has lived there the longest.

The mansion is a whopping 13,200 square-feet, according to Trulia, and nestled on 1.4 acres of land. In addition to a gourmet kitchen, home theater, and spa & massage room, the luxurious property also boasts amazing views of Los Angeles.

As of now, Jenner still owns and lives in the house, and it's not currently up for sale.

2017: "A plot of dirt" in Hidden Hills

Purchased: $5 million

Sold: $5.35 million

Jenner made headlines in August 2018 after putting a vacant lot up for sale — for $5.55 million.

The expensive "pile of dirt" was purchased in 2017 and intended to be a "garden and horse farm," according to W Magazine; it also sits adjacent to Jenner's $12 million Hidden Hills home.

She decided to sell about 10 months after buying, seeking over half a million in profit. Jenner settled for a bit less, according to Variety, as the lot quickly sold for $5.35 million in 2018.

2018: Beverly Hills co-own with Travis Scott

Purchased: $13.45 million

Status: currently owned by Jenner and Travis Scott

Jenner's most recent purchase is her most extravagant to date: a $13.45 mansion in Beverly Hills. She purchased it with partner and boyfriend Travis Scott and, according to People, the two split the hefty cost in half.

A source told People, "Kylie and Travis's new Beverly Hills house is spectacular. It's contemporary, but very warm at the same time. The property is also very private."

Jenner and Scott will also share the house with their daughter, Stormi Webster. The home was mainly bought as an investment, but "it seems [the family] plans on staying there," People says.

For now, Jenner is holding on to her $12 million Hidden Hills property, too — which means she currently owns just shy of $25.5 million worth of property.

Jenner has spent over $40 million in property in the last two years.

At just 21, Jenner's real estate portfolio is more than impressive.

But the mogul is used to the fast-paced industry — in fact, it's the nature of her own business model.

Mintel's Sarah Jindal said to Forbes, "In a couple of years it wouldn't surprise me if [Kylie] was on to something else. When you are leveraging your name, you can turn it into anything you want to sell."

