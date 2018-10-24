news

In a new promo clip for the upcoming episode of " target="_blank"Keeping Up With The Kardashians," Kylie Jenner discusses her postpartum body with sister, Kim Kardashian

While cleaning out her closet, Jenner says she doesn't think she'll ever fit into some of the clothes she wore before giving birth to daughter Stormi Webster

Kardashian, who has given birth to two of her three children, was able to commiserate about Jenner not being able to wear her favorite jeans again.

They both agreed that the pressure to snap back from pregnancy is too hard on new moms.



A lot of things have changed about Kylie Jenner's life since daughter Stormi Webster was born earlier this year, and she said her body is one of them.

In a new promo for Sunday's upcoming episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," Jenner and older sister Kim Kardashian talk about Jenner's "pregnancy snap back" — and the fact that she may not be able to wear some of her pre-baby clothes again.

When Kardashian arrived at her house, Jenner was in her closet, sorting through her clothes. She was getting rid of everything that no longer fits her, including her favorite pair of size 25 jeans.

"After a shoot, I'm just feeling a little insecure. My hips have just spread," Jenner told Kardashian. "Like, my favorite jeans — they're never gonna fit me again."

Kardashian agreed that the pressure for new moms to "snap back" is high, admitting that it took her a long time to get her body back and that she would sometimes layer on three pairs of shapewear before she'd leave the house.

"I know it's like, really early, and Stormi's really little, but you just have to roll with it," Kardashian said. "You just have to be confident, get some things that make you feel good about yourself, and find your balance."

Jenner agreed with her, adding that Kardashian is her inspiration during this postpartum period of her life

"Honestly, you do inspire me a lot. If Kim can do it, I can do it," Jenner said.

This isn't the only time Jenner has been candid about her post-baby body. In a Youtube Q&A with best friend Jordyn Woods in July, she revealed that she's gone through a lot of changes since giving birth to Stormi, which has been an adjustment for her.

"My boobs are three times the size, which bothers me. I have stretch marks on my boobs. My stomach isn't the same, my waist isn't the same, my butt's bigger, my thighs [are] bigger," she said. "And honestly, I'm finding I have to change my style a little because nothing in my closet fits me from before."

