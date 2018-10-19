news



Dedicated Lady Gaga fans have spent the past year speculating whether or not the entertainer is engaged. After Elle magazine's annual Women in Hollywood event, where Gaga called her agent Christian Carino her "fiancé" in her award acceptance speech, it's safe to say that fans were right about her pink gem all along.

In November 2017, Us Weekly reported that the couple got engaged over the summer, but Gaga was first spotted wearing the ring at the Grammys in January 2018. Gaga has worn the gem at just about every occasion since, most recently while attending multiple screenings of her film "A Star Is Born."

Gaga's engagement ring could have cost up to $300,000

Gemologist and diamond expert Grant Mobley told INSIDER that Gaga's "timeless design" features a rare high-quality stone, and could have cost nearly $300,000.

“The ring features what appears to be an oval pink sapphire around six carats, surrounded by a halo of round diamonds looking to be around three carats in total," Mobley said. "Estimating the value of such a ring is not easy without details on the center stone, but this one looks to be of incredible quality, making it rare and probably valued at over $300,000."

Mobley also said that Gaga's engagement ring is "fit for music royalty," which is perhaps a fitting statement.

Lady Gaga's ring looks a lot like ones worn by members of the royal family

Princess Eugenie's ring, for example, similarly features a pink sapphire gem and is surrounded by a diamond halo. While it's unknown as to how much Princess Eugenie's ring cost, it does appear to be a bit smaller than Gaga's and therefore probably cost a little bit less.

Kate Middleton's ring, which previously belonged to Princess Diana, is also of the same shape and style.

Rather than a pink gem, Middleton's engagement ring features a blue sapphire stone surrounded by a 14-diamond halo. It's also more of an oval shape than the circular rings owned by Princess Eugenie and Lady Gaga.

Another thing that all three rings have in common, according to Mobley, is that the diamond-halo style "represents enduring love," and will "be in style for a long time to come."

Read more: How engagement rings have changed over the past 100 years

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.