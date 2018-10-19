Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle Lady Gaga's pink engagement ring is estimated to be worth $300,000, and it looks a lot like the ones Princess Eugenie and Kate Middleton wear

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Gemologist and diamond expert Grant Mobley told INSIDER that the popular ring style "represents enduring love."

Lady Gaga wore her engagement ring to the premiere of "A Star Is Born." play

Lady Gaga wore her engagement ring to the premiere of "A Star Is Born."

(Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Subscribe to BI newsletter
Join over 10,000 others, get the latest African business trends, profile and news straight to your inbox.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive BI newsletter.


Dedicated Lady Gaga fans have spent the past year speculating whether or not the entertainer is engaged. After Elle magazine's annual Women in Hollywood event, where Gaga called her agent Christian Carino her "fiancé" in her award acceptance speech, it's safe to say that fans were right about her pink gem all along.

In November 2017, Us Weekly reported that the couple got engaged over the summer, but Gaga was first spotted wearing the ring at the Grammys in January 2018. Gaga has worn the gem at just about every occasion since, most recently while attending multiple screenings of her film "A Star Is Born."

Gaga's ring features a pink sapphire gem and diamond halo. play

Gaga's ring features a pink sapphire gem and diamond halo.

(Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Gaga's engagement ring could have cost up to $300,000

Gemologist and diamond expert Grant Mobley told INSIDER that Gaga's "timeless design" features a rare high-quality stone, and could have cost nearly $300,000.

“The ring features what appears to be an oval pink sapphire around six carats, surrounded by a halo of round diamonds looking to be around three carats in total," Mobley said. "Estimating the value of such a ring is not easy without details on the center stone, but this one looks to be of incredible quality, making it rare and probably valued at over $300,000."

Pink sapphires are considered to be rare gemstones. play

Pink sapphires are considered to be rare gemstones.

(Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Mobley also said that Gaga's engagement ring is "fit for music royalty," which is perhaps a fitting statement.

Lady Gaga's ring looks a lot like ones worn by members of the royal family

Princess Eugenie's ring, for example, similarly features a pink sapphire gem and is surrounded by a diamond halo. While it's unknown as to how much Princess Eugenie's ring cost, it does appear to be a bit smaller than Gaga's and therefore probably cost a little bit less.

Princess Eugenie's ring also features a pink gem. play

Princess Eugenie's ring also features a pink gem.

(WPA Pool / Getty)

Kate Middleton's ring, which previously belonged to Princess Diana, is also of the same shape and style.

Princess Diana received this ring from Prince Charles. play

Princess Diana received this ring from Prince Charles.

(AP)

Rather than a pink gem, Middleton's engagement ring features a blue sapphire stone surrounded by a 14-diamond halo. It's also more of an oval shape than the circular rings owned by Princess Eugenie and Lady Gaga.

The sapphire ring was given to Prince William after his mother's death. play

The sapphire ring was given to Prince William after his mother's death.

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Another thing that all three rings have in common, according to Mobley, is that the diamond-halo style "represents enduring love," and will "be in style for a long time to come."

Read more: How engagement rings have changed over the past 100 years

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
2 Lifestyle Over $1 billion in upcoming debt payments are putting a huge...bullet
3 Lifestyle Tesla is too big to fail — but not for the reason you...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

The "distracted boyfriend" meme, which a Sweden advertising watchdog recently ruled is sexist.
Lifestyle A dubious report says memes are to blame for making teens fat
We baked cookies with six different brands of ready-to-bake cookie dough and compared them.
Lifestyle We tried 6 brands of ready-to-bake cookie dough ― and the winner was a classic
"Daredevil" season three takes a lot of risks, and that's what makes it so great.
Lifestyle 'Daredevil' season 3 takes a lot of risks and as a result is one of the best seasons of Netflix's Marvel shows
Tesla quietly killed off its full self-driving feature as an add-on option because it "was causing too much confusion."
Lifestyle Tesla quietly stopped selling its full self-driving feature as an option in new cars because it was causing 'too much confusion' (TSLA)
X
Advertisement