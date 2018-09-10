news

Netflix has acquired Genevieve Nnaji’s comedy “Lionheart” for an undisclosed amount but the deal marks its first original film from Nigeria.

Netflix announced the deal last Friday on the eve of its world premiere at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

Although Lionheart is not the only Nigerian movie on Netflix, it is the first original film to be owned by the American movie streaming platform.

Some of the Nigerian movies on Netflix include The Wedding Party, Fifty, The Visit, When Love Happens, Road to Yesterday, Dearest Mummy and others.

Lionheart captures the challenges of a female in a male-dominated industry.

It is a story of Adaeze, a young lady who steps up to the challenge when her father, Chief Ernest Obiagu, is forced to take a step back from his company due to health issues.

She works with her crude and eccentric brother to save the family business in dire financial straits resulting in crazy and often hilarious results.

Genevieve Nnaji stars with Nkem Owoh, Pete Edochie, and Onyeka Onwenu in the movie.

Nigerian entertainment industry

In 2016, the Nigerian entertainment industry contributed by N239 billion to nation’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP.

The government believed through its Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) the entertainment and creative industry will contribute to the economy at least $1 billion by the end of 2020.

In the Nigerian Gross Domestic Product Report for the second quarter (Q2), the industry recorded 0.23% growth in the economy.

