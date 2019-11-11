The highly anticipated sequel, “Living in Bondage: Breaking Free,” is out.

It started showing in cinemas all over the county on November 8, 2019.

So far, the movie has received mostly positive reactions.

After waiting for over 20 years, Nigerian moviegoers got to see the sequel to Nollywood classic — “Living in Bondage.”

Directed by Ramsey Nouah, the 2019 film tells the story of Nnamdi, Andy Okeke’s son whose quest for the lavish life takes him down the same questionable path his father took.

'Living in Bondage: Breaking Free' [ R&B PR]

Written by Nicole Asinugo and C.J. Obasi, it features familiar faces like Kenneth Okonkwo, Bob-Manuel Udokwu, and Kanayo O. Kanayo.

New additions include Nouah, Enyinna Nwigwe, Nancy Isime, Munachi Abii and Swanky JKA, who was only three months old when the first movie came out.

Since its cinema release over the weekend, the film has been met with great reviews.

Here is how Nigerians are reacting to the Living in Bondage sequel: