Logan Paul discussed his infamous "suicide forest" video in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Paul said that actor Aaron Paul's response to the video — a tweet that called the YouTuber "pure trash" — was a "stab in the back."

"He came up to me at whatever event we were at, shook my hand, patted me on the back, 'Dude, love what you're doing,'" Paul said. "Then this s--- happens, and Aaron Paul is telling me to go to hell?"



"You disgust me. I can't believe that so many young people look up to you. So sad. Hopefully this latest video woke them up," Aaron wrote on Twitter, tagging Logan. "You are pure trash. Plain and simple. Suicide is not a joke. Go rot in hell."

Logan said that Aaron was his "boy" beforehand and called the tweet a "stab in the back."

"He came up to me at whatever event we were at, shook my hand, patted me on the back, 'Dude, love what you're doing,'" Logan told THR. "Then this s--- happens, and Aaron Paul is telling me to go to hell? I'm like, 'You told me you were my boy when we met! It was all good! We have the same publicist!'"

Logan also admitted that he "really f---ed up, to a degree that this may be the only thing people remember me by."

"I should have felt empathy. I should have been like, 'Hey, this is wrong. Let's not do what we're doing,'" he said of his reaction to the dead body he and his friends found in the sacred Japanese forest, which he subsequently filmed and posted on YouTube.

Logan removed the video from his YouTube channel and took a three-week hiatus from vlogging. He then uploaded a video titled "Logan Paul Is Back" and bragged about gaining one million subscribers during his social media blackout.



"Good luck trying to cancel me," the 23-year-old told THR. "It's so easy for anyone to be like, 'Logan Paul just ended his career, he's done.' But the only person who will ever decide whether that's true is me."

A representative for Aaron Paul didn't immediately respond to INSIDER's request for comment.

