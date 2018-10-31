news

YouTube influencer Logan Paul said his "suicide forest" video, where he filmed a dead body, ruined his plans to "create the next Axe" body spray.

Paul's video ruined $5 million worth of business deals, he estimated.

Before the world turned against him, Logan Paul was ready to change it.

Paul told The Hollywood Reporter that his infamous "suicide forest" video — where he filmed a dead body in Japan for his vlog — scuttled $5 million worth of business deals for the YouTube influencer. Among them were plans to create the next Axe body spray.

"We [were] building the biggest f---ing brand in the world," he said. "We're on the verge of, like, product launches. We were about to create the next Axe! And here we are just trying to wrap our heads around what happened."

In January, Paul posted a video of himself and his other YouTube influencer friends in Japan, where the group made racially insensitive remarks and pulls off stunts that mocked Japanese culture. As part of it, they visited a Japanese "suicide forest" where they stumbled upon a dead body. Paul filmed the body and uploaded a video of it to his channel.

On the advice of his strategy team, Paul apologized for the video and created a mini-documentary about suicide awareness. But his career never recovered. YouTube pulled him from an advertising program for designated YouTube creators, and plans for his product launches — like the spray deodorant — were cancelled.

YouTube also paused the production of "The Thinning: New World Order," a movie Paul filmed under its production banner. But the movie was finally released in October.