Louis Vuitton is selling $203 candles that look like purses, and there are even straps so you can carry them around

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The set includes four candles that were inspired by specific scents found in nature, like falling snowflakes and "warm island sun." Though the four candles look identical, each one features a different color wick.

The candles will be available online and in stores beginning November 5. play

(Louis Vuitton)

  • Louis Vuitton has announced that it will be releasing a new line of candles designed by perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud on November 5.
  • Each candle comes in a white ceramic container, designed by Marc Newson, and features a camel-colored strap, just like the ones used for classic Louis Vuitton handbags.
  • The candle comes in four different scents, each inspired by various aspects of nature, like falling snowflakes and "warm island sun," as reported by The Cut.
  • The candle set will retail for €175 ($203 US) and will be sold online and in select Louis Vuitton stores.


Louis Vuitton has just made it a lot easier to carry candles from room to room.

The luxury brand has announced that it will release a €175 ($203 US) set of four candles scented by perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud on November 5. Each scent was inspired by nature and comes in a white ceramic pot, designed by Marc Newson.

Each candle also features a camel-colored strap, which is made from the same natural leather used for classic Louis Vuitton handbags.

The lid of each candle can also be used as a coaster. play

(Louis Vuitton)

As reported by The Cut, these straps, as well as the ceramic pots, were designed by Newson to look like "outfits" for each candle.

While the packaging looks chic, it's also functional. The gold lid that comes with each pot can be used as a coaster, and the leather straps move so that the candles can be carried more easily, almost like a purse.

And because each candle features identical packaging, different color wicks are used to differentiate each scent.

Red, blue, yellow, and green wicks are used to tell each candle apart. play

(Louis Vuitton)

Each scent created by Belletrud, a perfumer who first worked with the brand in 2012 to create its signature perfumes, was inspired by nature scenes found throughout the four seasons.

The L’Air du Jardin candle, for example, was inspired by the spring scent of "the first rosebuds from the garden," according to The Cut. The Feuilles d’Or candle, however, is meant to smell like "scorched underbrush that permeates clothes during a walk in the woods," which seems appropriate for the fall.

For the winter, the Dehors Il Neige candle is scented like "the magic of snowflakes as they fall," and those who are missing summer weather can light the Île Blanche scent, which was inspired by "the warm island sun steeped in a veil of white cotton."

The candles will only be sold in a set, not individually. play

(Louis Vuitton)

The candles will be available from November 5 on the Louis Vuitton website here, and at select Louis Vuitton boutiques.

Louis Vuitton did not immediately reply to INSIDER's request for comment.

