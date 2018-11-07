news

Lourdes Leon embraced her natural body hair at this year's CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards.

On Monday, the star attended the event in a sheer white minidress by Luar, a gender-fluid fashion label based in New York City.

Lourdes, who is Madonna's only child with fitness trainer Carlos Leon, was photographed showing off her armpit hair on the red carpet.

It's not the first time Lourdes has ditched the razor, and along with it, conventional beauty standards.

Madonna herself has embraced her natural body hair many times throughout her illustrious career.

Lourdes Leon embraced her natural body hair at this year's CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards.

On Monday, the star attended the event in a sheer white minidress by Luar, a gender-fluid fashion label based in New York City, dangling earrings shaped like tiny white purses, and a snakeskin handbag.

Lourdes, who is Madonna's only child with fitness trainer Carlos Leon, was photographed showing off her armpit hair on the red carpet.

The 22-year-old also freed the nipple, choosing to go braless in the gauzy Luar design, which features swaths of tulle draped over a bustier-style top with transparent cups.

It's not the first time Lourdes has ditched the razor, and along with it, conventional beauty standards that often pressure people who identify as women to remove their body hair.

On New Year's Eve in 2017, the star, then 21, delighted fans when she showed off her armpit hair in a photo Madonna posted on Instagram.

Read more: Madonna's 21-year-old daughter proudly displayed her armpit hair, and people are loving it

Madonna herself has embraced her natural body hair many times throughout her illustrious career. In an Instagram post from 2014, for example, the iconic pop star showed off her armpit hair while posing in a black bra.

"Long hair...... Don't Care!!!!!!" Madonna captioned the photo.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.