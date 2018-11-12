news

Oceanwide Plaza

Luxury apartment buildings are offering increasingly lavish amenities to attract tenants.

Rooftop running tracks and dog parks, outdoor movie theaters, residents-only bars and restaurants are just a few of the fancy perks developers are offering.

People are gravitating toward places that offer "hotel-like living in their home," Douglas Elliman president Scott Durkin told Mansion Global.

This move reflects a shift in what luxury buyers and renters are looking for. These days, people don't necessarily always want the largest home, according to Scott Durkin, president and COO of real estate brokerage Douglas Elliman.

"They want to be more eco-friendly and responsible," Durkin told Mansion Global in a recent interview. "They also like the idea of hotel-like living in their home."

The epitome of a building that's going heavy on the amenities just might be Oceanwide Plaza in the South Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, which will include a 100-foot high, two acre "sky park" with two dog parks, a basketball court, lawns, a swimming pool, and a running track when it's finished in 2020. Below the sky park, the building will be wrapped in a 700-foot LED screen. The developers even tapped a celebrity trainer to run the building's wellness programming.

The "sky park" concept — which seems to mean an elevated outdoor space loaded with amenities — can also be seen at 414 Light Street in Baltimore, a newly-built apartment tower with 40,000 square feet of outdoor and indoor amenity space. The seventh-floor outdoor area includes a pool, al fresco dining space, and an outdoor movie theater with a 16-foot screen.

Indoors, the building offers a fireside retreat room, a game room, media room, entertainment kitchen and bar, yoga and meditation room, fitness room, and a business lounge.

Apartments in the 44-story building, which includes studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, cost between $1,890 and $8,000 a month.

As Business Insider previously reported, another perk luxury apartments are rolling out comes in the shape of fancy and resident-exclusive restaurants, reserved for those who live in the building. In Miami, one luxury building provided its residents with Tesla-driving chauffeurs.

And developers aren't forgetting about their tenants' pets. Dog-owning residents will have their pick of two dog parks at Oceanwide Plaza, while 414 Light St. in Baltimore offers not only a pet park, but a pet spa for the furry residents.