Reports from the local media indicate that the deceased is a 57-year-old medical officer. He died at a hospital in the city of Toamasina on Saturday night.

Spokesperson of the taskforce, Hanta Danielle Vololontiana in a televised statement that the victim had underlying conditions of diabetes and high blood pressure.

The first death in the African country is coming weeks after Madagascar’s president, Andry Rajoelina launched COVID Organics (CVO), an organic herbal drink he claims can prevent or cure coronavirus patients.

World Health Organisation (WHO) is yet to approve the use the herbal drink as a cure. The global organization has, however, warned against the use of CVO without any medical supervision and cautioned against self-medication.

After the launch, Madagascar has informed the AU of its herbal drink. The AU has requested for samples to test its efficacy.

However, Madagascar has sent to the West African bloc, ECOWAS. The donation was sent through Guinea-Bissau. Several countries have received their supplies according to reports.

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kumah Aboagye revealed earlier that the country was to receive some of the much-publicized herbal mixture.

“I believe that a quantity might be made available to the country and we will ensure collaboration with FDA. They have to do some assessment and then we take it from there.”

“So, I will not be able to say whether it will be used or not. But I think they have made an offer and we can take a look at it,” he said at a press briefing organised by the Ministry of Information.