Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle Maisie Williams says Arya’s final 'Game of Thrones' scene is 'beautiful' and she was 'alone'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The actress plays Arya Stark on the hit HBO show. She spoke with The Guardian about filming her final scene and provided some insight into what fans can expect when the series returns for its eighth and final season in 2019.

Arya Stark Winterfell Game of Thrones play

Arya Stark Winterfell Game of Thrones

(HBO)

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

  • Maisie Williams spoke about filming her final scene as Arya Stark on "Game of Thrones."
  • She says she has "the perfect scene" but was "alone" for it.
  • She also added that she is ready to let the character go.

Maisie Williams is done playing Arya Stark on "Game of Thrones" and opened up about leaving the role behind.

In an interview with The Guardian, the 21-year-old actress said that she found her final scene on the HBO show "beautiful" and revealed that she was "alone" for it.

"I ended on the perfect scene," she said "I was alone — shocker. Arya's always bloody alone. But I was alone and I had watched a lot of other people wrap. I knew the drill, I had seen the tears and heard the speeches."

She said she gave an unplanned speech after wrapping but became emotional in the moment.

"In that moment I realized what the show meant to me," she said.

Her co-star Peter Dinklage spoke to Vulture about the cast's goodbye's and said "it was really hard" to bid everyone farewell.

As for leaving the character of Arya behind, Williams said she is OK with being done.

"I got to the end and I didn't want more," she said. "I had exhausted every possible piece of Arya. And this season was quite big for me. I had a lot more to do, mainly because there's just less characters now, so everyone's got more to do."

"Game of Thrones" returns for its eighth and final season in 2019.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
2 Lifestyle Over $1 billion in upcoming debt payments are putting a huge...bullet
3 Lifestyle Tesla is too big to fail — but not for the reason you...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

"Marvel's Iron Fist" was canceled by Netflix after two seasons.
Lifestyle The 23 shows Netflix has canceled, including 'Orange Is the New Black' and 'Marvel's Iron Fist'
kid getting vaccine shot
Lifestyle Arizona cancelled a vaccine education program after complaints from anti-vaxx parents
Hotel rooms are sometimes hiding some pretty gross things.
Lifestyle 17 people reveal the grossest thing they have ever seen in a hotel room
Houston nursing student Christina Smith thought she just had a hangover, but she later learned she had a brain tumor.
Lifestyle A woman thought she had a hangover but it turned out to be a brain tumor
X
Advertisement