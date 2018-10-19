news

Maisie Williams was only 12 when she auditioned for the role of Arya Stark on HBO's "Game of Thrones."

She said her later teen years were the most difficult.

She also said that people were so mean when she tried to go back to school that she had to leave.

Maisie Williams says her mid-teen years on "Game of Thrones" were more difficult than when she first started.

The 21-year-old actress spoke with The Guardian about finding success at such a young age.

"Well, 12, not so much, but 15, 16, that's when the hormones are really flying," she said of facing difficulties. "Going through that and trying to juggle other people's opinions on who you are and how you should act, that's difficult, just because you're desperately trying to find your own identity. Whether you're famous at 15 or not, you're still confused as to who you are."

Williams was 12 when she first auditioned for the role of Arya Stark on the smash HBO show and was 13 for most of the first season.

She tried to go back to school during filming, but it was such a tough experience that she eventually turned to homeschooling.

"Leaving school, and then going back and having this awful experience, made me really bitter about life and people," she said. "People let you down and they hurt you. I went through a really dark phase of just thinking everything was awful."

She added that she understands some people might have felt threatened, but it doesn't excuse anyone's bad behavior.

"Being 15 and feeling threatened by someone who's successful, that seems like quite a human thing," she said. "When I look back, I just think it could have literally been anyone. It just so happened that I was the one who got the success."

"Game of Thrones" returns for its eighth and final season in 2019.

