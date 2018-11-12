news

Stan Lee died Monday at the age of 95.

Marvel stars honored the legend on social media.

Lee leaves behind a comic legacy that grew into a multi-billion dollar movie franchise.

A number of his creations — like Spider-Man and The Fantastic Four — have been brought to life on the big screen for years, and the movies just keep coming.

The stars and directors of these popular films took to social media to honor the late legend.

Here's what they said:

"Captain America" actor Chris Evans used one of Lee's favorite anthem, "Excelsior!"

"Iron Man" actor Robert Downey Jr. thanked Lee for the joy he brought to our lives.

"Deadpool" actor Ryan Reynolds shared a photo of Lee's cameo from the first movie.

"Captain America" actor Sebastian Stan called Lee a "great legend."

"Spider-Man" actor Tom Holland says he is "indebted" to Lee.

"Black Panther" actor Winston Duke" wrote of the timeliness of the characters Lee created.

"X-Men" actor Hugh Jackman called Lee a "pioneering force."

"Avengers: Age of Ultron" actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson shared a selfie from a red carpet.

"Guardians of the Galaxy" actress Zoe Saldana called Lee a "superhero."

"Avengers" actor Samuel L. Jackson honored Lee for providing an "escape" for fans.

"Captain America" actor Anthony Mackie expressed his gratitude for Lee.

"Avengers: Infinity War" directors Joe and Anthony Russo said the Marvel legend will be missed.

