Oratilwe AJ Hlongwane better known as DJ Arch Jnr started his career when he was only one.

He entered and won the the South Africa's Got Talent show in 2015.

Hlongwane became the youngest DJ in Africa and the world in 2017.

Meet 6-year-old Oratilwe AJ Hlongwane, the youngest DJ in Africa.

His journey to becoming the world's youngest club DJ started way before he was born.

Origin Story

According to his mother, Refiloe Marumo, it all started when his father Glen Hlongwane decided to buy an iPad for his then-unborn son.

His father, a gymnastics coach and aspiring DJ, downloaded educational apps for his son and disc jockeying app for himself.

The app soon became the one-year-old's favourite as little Oratilwe from Johannesburg, South Africa figured out how to use his father's DJ app.

The nappies-wearing baby son began using what he had learned on the app on actual DJ equipment. It didn't take long for his proud father to start sharing clips of the talented youngster,whose DJ name is DJ Arch Jnr.

From talent show to the Guinness World Record

By age three, he entered the South Africa's Got Talent show in 2015, where he won the first prize - R500 000 ( N13 million), Avon and Celltone products worth R35 000.

His South Africa's Got Talent show clip attracted over 34 million views on Youtube.

Two years later, he became the youngest club DJ in the world after playing on professional DJ decks at Platinum Lounge Bar in Cosmo City, Johannesburg. This was done with an audience of 100 people.

He officially secured the Guinness World Record title at exactly five years and 38 days in 2017.

DJ Arch Jnr is currently a contestant on America's Got Talent: The Champions show where he has won over everyone including the head judge Simon Cowell, who is known for not being easily impressed.

Following his performance on January 21, 2019, Cowell said, "You and I need to be talking after this show because I've got some plans for you."

He added, "Trust me, I think you are a total star and I absolutely love you."

It's not clear if he wants to remain a DJ when he grows up but his parents maintain that they will not force him into anything. However, they believe that his love for electronic equipment will probably play a major role in his future.

As his father says, "I can see a future Bill Gates here."