Meet Adeola Ogunmola Sowemimo, the first Nigerian female pilot to be hired by Qatar Airways.

She is from Ogbomoso, an ancient town in Oyo State. She graduated from the Ladoke Akintola University, which is also based in the old city.

Next, she went off to the Sunrise Aviation flight school, a top professional pilot training school located in Ormond Beach, Florida.

On March 4, 2019, Adeola shared a throwback to her January 2011 Private Pilot ground school class on Facebook.

"Days of little beginning… God be praised #ihavedominion," her caption read.

This eventually resulted in her etching her name in the history books by becoming the first Nigerian female pilot to be hired by Qatar Airways, a world-class airline.

She is also the first to fly the big bird, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner Dreamliner across the Atlantic.

Sharing the news on Twitter, African Facts Zone wrote: "Adeola Ogunmola Sowemimo has become the first Nigerian female Pilot to work for Qatar Airways, and also the first to fly the Boeing 787 Dreamliner."

Adeola was immediately congratulated by Arunma Oteh, a former World Bank Vice-President.

"Congratulations Captain Adeola Ogunmola Sowemimo. Making #Nigeria proud," she tweeted.

On the home front, she is married to Seunfunmi Olamilekan Sowemimo. They both live in Orlando, Florida, according to her Facebook profile.

Meet another Nigerian groundbreaker

Mixed martial artist Kamaru Usman, also known as "The Nigerian Nightmare" has also made history in the Ultimate Fighting Championship(UFC).

He just became the first person from Nigeria and Africa to become a UFC world champion. He earned the coveted title by defeating the four-time defender Tyron Woodley in the fifth round in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

"I want you to remember this day forever. Daddy did it," Usman told his daughter after the match.

During the post-match press conference, the undefeated athlete said, "Nigeria, I have told them, we would do it. I told them we never fail. And we have done it today."

Usman was born in Benin City. He immigrated from Nigeria to Arlington, Texas, when he was 8 years old. After wrestling throughout high school and college, he made his professional MMA debut in November 2012.

He eventually tried out for The Ultimate Fighter in early 2015.

Congratulations to these two Nigerian record breakers.