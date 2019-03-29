The section will be at the terminal 1 (T1) of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The CEO and his company are the first to have such a licence to operate in the country.

The company will be offering business aircraft operators a secure and private alternative to the airport’s main terminal. It will further offer a range of services for private jet customers, aircraft and crew.

This is part of efforts by the government to change the face of aviation in the country.

McDan will be required to invest in the appropriate equipment and infrastructure that will ensure efficient, safe and secure operations at the airport and also recruit and maintain personnel in adequate numbers

About Mr Daniel McKorley

Daniel McKorley is a Ghanaian business magnate, founder and chief executive officer of McDan Group of Companies.

He holds Executive Masters in Business Administration (EMBA) and a Certificate degree in Entrepreneurship both from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

He also holds diplomas in Leadership and Transport and Logistics. He is a commercially astute executive with a wealth of experience gained within the freight forwarding, haulage, logistics and private security industry, both locally and internationally which has contributed to receiving an Honorary Doctorate Degree from Commonwealth University, London Business School, UK.

Mr McKorley revealed that he dropped out of the University because he could not pay his school fees. He then had to work very hard to support himself. He could only attain a degree 15 years, after dropping out of the University of Ghana.

He started the McDan Shipping Company which was established in November 1999, with headquartered in Accra, Ghana.

The company has a presence in over 2000 major air and seaports worldwide due to a partnership with Universal Freight Organisation, Cross Trades and World Cargo Alliance (WCA).

Mr McKorley has had several recognitions which included the Achievers Award by West Africa Regional magazine, Ernst and Young entrepreneur of West Africa Nominee in 2015 and the Entrepreneur of the year in 2016.

He has also achieved the Freight Forwarding and entrepreneur of the year in 2013 and the CIMG Marketing Man of the Year 2017