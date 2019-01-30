However, Mrs Marufatu Abiola Bawuah, the current Regional Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the UBA has been able to pull through from all her ill experiences to emerge one of the most influential women in Africa.

Where Mrs Bawuah started from

Abiola started from a community that looked down on girl-child education. However, she was able to push through the lower level of her education. She attended three schools before she could finish her common entrance.

Despite excellent common entrance results, she only made into Achimota School under quite exceptional and ‘miraculous’ circumstances.

Abiola bravely completed university (while also supporting a large number of siblings to continue their education as well).

Abiola’s home and her struggles

Abiola was a naive young girl who was to marry at 13. She stayed in Lome, the capital of Togo before coming to Accra for her secondary education.

Her father was what we call a ‘vulcanizer’ – fixing mostly car tyres and pumping them when they were deflated whilst her mother was a trader.

With an increasing household to feed and take care of (including the children of a friend), many responsibilities got transferred to Abiola as the firstborn. Challenges came her way from different directions, and she had to learn to navigate quickly or succumb to despair and defeat.

At a point in her life, she had to sell groundnut to be able to help herself and her family.

There were moments in her past where the sometimes-unrelenting pressure of her circumstances make you wonder why she still held on with poise and determination.

Mrs Bawuah’s achievements

In July 2018, The Africa Report named Mrs Marufatu Abiola Bawuah as one of Africa’s 50 Influential Women in Business, in a list that also included other highly accomplished women, including an oil billionaire.

Abiola is the first Ghanaian to have been appointed as MD/CEO of United Bank for Africa and also the first women to have held that position.

She has collected an enviable quantum of awards in the recent past: ‘CIMG Marketing Woman of the Year for 2016,’ ‘Finance Personality of the Year Award,’ ‘Woman of Excellence in Finance,' ‘Exemplary Leadership in the Banking Sector’ and many more.

Mrs Abiola Bawuah is currently the Regional CEO of United Bank for Africa, in charge of six West African subsidiaries of the bank. She turned 50 on September 25, 2019, and had a grand launch of her memoir and birthday bash at the Accra International Conference Centre on September 29. The well-attended event had former presidents John A. Kuffour and John D. Mahama in attendance, as well as Tony O. Elumelu, the Nigerian Economist and Chairman of the UBA Group who has pledged millions as seed capital to help raise African entrepreneurs.

She has also written a book which is christened ‘Chosen From The Darkness’. This book talks about her struggles in life and where she is currently.

The Second Lady of the country, Samira Bawumia wrote the foreword of the book.