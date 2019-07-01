The list was released in a Special Issue of Forbes Africa for July 2019. The list features 120 young African change-makers for the first time, increasing from a list 90 young Africans last year; with 30 finalists in each of the four categories – business, technology, creatives, and sport.

As the business magazine celebrates the 5th year of its annual definitive list at the Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa, it has highlighted the change-makers and potential millionaires on the continent.

Commenting on the change, Renuka Methil, the Managing Editor of Forbes Africa said, "It was the moment we had all been waiting for, unveiling the 120 innovators who are changing the old rules of the game and forging forward. The Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list has over the last five years come to be a highly-respected and sought-after collection of tomorrow's leaders today".

Nigerians and South Africans make up the majority of honorees in the list, shedding light on the entrepreneurial and can-do spirit of the young people in these countries.

Popular names including Boity Thulo, Burna Boy, Mohammed Salah, Pierre Aubameyang, Caster Semenya, Rich Mnis and Thando Thabethe are all in this prestigious list.

Here are the Ghanaians who made it on the list

Joseph Awuah-Darko (Okuntakinte), 22, Ghana, Contemporary Artist

Henry Amponsah, 28, Ghana, Designer, Founder & CEO of 101 Clothing

Sarah Owusu, 28, Ghana, Artist & Painter

Sydney Sam, 26, Ghana, Founder & CEO of Workspace Global