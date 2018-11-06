news

This year, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is returning to New York City after two years abroad.

The high-profile event, which will be filmed on Thursday, is set to air on December 2 at 10 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC. Viewers can also steam the show on ABC's website and app or watch it via their Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV subscriptions.

As usual, the lineup for this year's show will include some of the world's most famous models including Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, as well as 18 newcomers to the event.

Ten of the brand's 14 Angels — models who have special contracts with Victoria's Secret — have also confirmed they will return to the lingerie brand's runway. Neither Alessandra Ambrosio, who announced her retirement from the show in 2017, nor Lily Aldrige, who is currently pregnant with her second child, is expected to appear in the event.

Below, see all the models slated to walk in the upcoming Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Winnie Harlow, one of the fashion world's biggest stars right now, will walk in the iconic show for the first time this year.

Speaking to Vogue, the 24-year-old Canadian model said she wants to promote body positivity on the lingerie brand's runway.

"Representation is so important, and I want to [stand for] all women," Harlow told Vogue. "Every single woman."

Kelsey Merritt is also a newcomer to the lingerie brand's runway event.

This fall, the model will make history as the first Filipino woman to walk the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

In a post on Instagram, Merritt, 21, called the opportunity an "honor" and "dream come true."

First-timer Iesha Hodges hopes to be a role model "for all types of women and all shades of beauty" on the runway.

"I am beyond thankful and so honored to be chosen to represent [Victoria's Secret]," the model, 23, wrote in an Instagram post.

Hodges, who hails from Brooklyn, New York, was discovered at the age of 18 when she won Ford Models and V Magazine's Model Search contest in January 2014.

Runway regular Willow Hand also joins the show for the first time this year.

On Instagram, the 19-year-old Florida native said getting cast in the lingerie brand's runway event has been her dream since she was a young girl.

"Thank you to everyone who believed in me and made this happen!" Hand wrote. At 16 years old, she opened Prada's Fall/Winter 2015 show during Milan Fashion Week.

Josie Canseco, another newcomer, thanked her agents and supporters in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"Forever grateful for the chance to prove to everyone that I'm meant to be here," the 21-year-old model wrote.

The daughter of former Major League Baseball player Jose Canseco, Josie recently walked in runway shows for Kith, Moschino, and more.

First-timer Sofie Grace Rovenstine is also the reigning Miss Teen Tennessee USA.

"I am so, so excited and honored to be able to announce that I will be walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018," the model, 19, wrote on Instagram. "Still don't think it's quite hit me yet but this is such a dream come true."

Duckie Thot, the face of numerous Fenty Beauty campaigns, thanked Victoria's Secret on Instagram for the "opportunity of a lifetime."

On Instagram, the 22-year-old Australian model shared a video of the emotional reaction she had when she found out she'd be walking in the show for the first time.

"Words can't express how much this means to me," Thot wrote in the caption. "Always believe you can do anything."

Fellow Australian native Alannah Walton said getting cast in the show has been her "proudest and greatest achievement yet."

One of the youngest models to get cast in this year's show so far, Walton, 18, thanked her parents on social media for their support.

A newcomer to the lingerie brand's runway event, she was discovered at the age of 15 when IMG Models found her on Instagram.

A regular at fashion weeks around the world, Sabah Koj is a newcomer to the lingerie brand's runway event.

"Words can't even describe how happy I am," the model said about the casting decision on Instagram. Born in South Sudan, she moved to Australia when she was 7 and is currently based in Melbourne.

In 2016, Koj made history as the first African model to open a fashion show in Australia at the Georgia Alice runway during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week.

Maia Cotton, an NYC-based model from New Zealand, will make her first appearance at the show this year.

"Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined I would get the opportunity to [be] cast [in], let alone confirm, the show of a lifetime," the model, 19, said on Instagram.

She continued: "I used to think about what this moment might feel like, and it is simply indescribable."

British model Cheyenne Maya Carty will walk in the show for the first time as well.

"Dreams do come true," the model, 22, wrote on Instagram. "I'm just a normal girl from Tottenham who's been given the opportunity to show the world who I am."

Carty will be joined by fellow UK native Sadie Newman, also a newcomer to the event.

"I am so excited, happy, proud, [and] emotional to announce that I am going to be in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show," the 24-year-old model wrote on Instagram.

Newman continued: "Ten years modeling and this has always been a dream of mine, and I did it."

Mayowa Nicholas said she looks forward to sharing the runway with "all the powerful and beautiful women in the show."

The Nigerian model was cast in the high-profile event for the first time in 2017 but could not make it to last year's show in Shanghai, China, after she was reportedly denied a visa to travel to the country.

After getting cast in this year's upcoming show, Nicholas thanked Victoria's Secret for "believing in [her] again" on Instagram.

At 20, the model has already starred in campaigns for Dolce & Gabbana, Saint Laurent, and Calvin Klein, among others.

This will be Lorena Rae's first appearance in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

"Smiling from ear to ear and couldn't be happier about finding out I get to be in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show this year," the German model, 24, wrote on Instagram. "I'm absolutely thrilled and keep pinching myself every five minutes!"

Isilda Moreira will also be walking in the runway event for the first time.

On Instagram, the 19-year-old model said she was "overwhelmed" when she found out the news. Born and raised in Portugal, Moreira was discovered at the age of 14 during a vacation to London.

First-timer Yasmin Wijnaldum said she is "super excited" and "forever grateful" for the opportunity.

The 20-year-old Dutch model thanked Victoria's Secret on Instagram for casting her in its show. Wijnaldum, who kicked off her career with a Prada campaign at the age of 17, has walked runways for Chanel, Dsquared2, Givenchy, and more.

A fellow Netherlands native, Myrthe Bolt will walk in the show for the first time as well.

At 19, the Dutch model has already become a runway regular at fashion weeks around the world. Bolt announced she'd been cast in the lingerie brand's event with a short video on Instagram.

Mélie Tiacoh said she's honored to represent the Ivory Coast and diversity on the runway.

"Wow! 2018 will be by far the best year of my modeling career," Tiacoh wrote on Instagram. Born in Paris, the model was raised in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, and is currently signed with Next Management.

Chinese model Sui He returns to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for the eighth time.

At the age of 17, He was discovered after she won a modeling competition in China. Now 28, the model has been featured in every show since 2011.

"I am so thankful that I am still here," He wrote in an Instagram post.

Grace Bol, who was cast for the first time last year, will walk in the show again.

"Happy to be back," the 28-year-old South Sudanese model wrote on Instagram.

Discovered at a shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri, when she was just 19, Bol is now a runway veteran at fashion weeks around the world.

Herieth Paul will be back for a third time.

The 22-year-old Tanzanian model made her first appearance in the show in 2016.

"I watched my first [Victoria's Secret] show when I was 13 years old," Paul wrote on Instagram. "I am so grateful for this opportunity."

Alanna Arrington will also walk in the show for a third time.

On Instagram, the 19-year-old model said she grew up dreaming of walking the Victoria's Secret runway and thanked the company for bringing her back.

Arrington was cast in the show for the first time in 2016. That same year, the Iowa native opened Altuzarra's Fall 2016 show during New York Fashion Week in February.

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show veteran Barbara Fialho will make her seventh appearance on the runway this year.

"It gets more special each year," the Brazilian model, 30, wrote in a message addressed to the lingerie brand on Instagram. "Forever grateful for our beautiful journey together."

In 2012, Fialho was hired to be the event's "fit model" — someone who is used to check how a garment looks and fits on a real person — and has walked in every show since then.

Returning for her sixth show, Cindy Bruna said getting cast in the famous event "changed her life."

"I feel so blessed and forever grateful to this amazing family," the French model, 23, wrote on Instagram.

Bruna is known for being the first female model of color to walk exclusively for Calvin Klein.

Leomie Anderson, who has walked in every show since 2015, will be back for a fourth time.

The 25-year-old British model thanked Victoria's Secret, her agents, and her supporters on Instagram.

"This achievement means everything to me," Anderson wrote. The model rose to fame after starring in the reality-TV show "The Model Agency" in 2011.

Maggie Laine, who hails from the state of Georgia, is returning for her third show.

"This feeling will never get old," the model, 21, wrote on Instagram. Laine started her career after getting discovered on Facebook.

Georgia Fowler will also be back for her third show.

The 26-year-old New Zealand native auditioned five times before getting cast in the runway event in 2016.

"It means more and more each year," Fowler wrote on Instagram. "Feeling full of love and oh so blessed."

Australian model Shanina Shaik will make her fifth appearance in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show this year.

"I'm overjoyed and so beyond grateful," the 27-year-old model wrote on Instagram. "I'm excited to make this [year] an unforgettable show!"

Shaik, who was cast for the first time in 2011, also walked in the lingerie brand's 2012, 2014, and 2015 shows.

Swedish-Australian model Kelly Gale will grace the runway for the fifth time as well.

After getting cast for the first time in 2013, Gale walked in the lingerie brand's 2014 and 2016 shows. The model, 23, thanked Victoria's Secret, her agents, and her trainers on Instagram.

After getting cast for the first time last year, Estelle Chen is walking in the show again.

Born and raised in France, Chen was discovered in Paris at the age of 14 and has walked on runways for Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu, and Elie Saab, to name a few.

Now 20, the model confirmed she'll be returning to the Victoria's Secret event on Instagram.

Like Chen, Norwegian model Frida Aasen will walk in her second show this year.

The 23-year-old model thanked her agents and Victoria's Secret on Instagram. Aasen has also walked on runways for Prada, Tory Burch, and Louis Vuitton.

It will also be Gizele Oliveira's second appearance in the event.

The Brazilian model made her debut at the Victoria's Secret event last year alongside close friend Bruna Lirio.

"Thank you everyone that believed in me since the beginning," Oliveira, 25, wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for always rooting for me and making me feel the luckiest girl in the world!"

Missouri native Devon Windsor will be back on the runway for the sixth time.

The model, 24, announced the news on Instagram and said she'd "never worked so hard or wanted anything in [her] life so badly." Known for her signature light-blonde hair, Windsor joined the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for the first time in 2013.

After a four-year break, Toni Garrn is returning to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

The German model, 26, was cast for the first time in 2011, after which she walked in the lingerie brand's 2012 and 2013 shows as well.

"Excited to be back," Garrn wrote on Instagram. "Let's make 2018 the best one yet."

British model Alexina Graham said she is excited to be "strutting her stuff" on the runway for the second year in a row.

Graham's career launched back in 2008 when she was named the runner-up in Ford Model's Supermodel of the World competition.

A newcomer to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2017, the 28-year-old model confirmed she'd been cast again on Instagram.

This will be Lameka Fox's third appearance in the show.

The 20-year-old was signed by IMG Models in 2015 after winning a social media competition.

Fox confirmed she'd be returning to the Victoria's Secret event on Instagram. "The universe has listened to me and I am so blessed," she wrote. "Thank you so much."

Back for the third year in a row, Jourdana Phillips said she feels "so alive" on the Victoria's Secret runway because she can be "100%" herself.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the 27-year-old said she didn't get her first big break in the modeling industry until she was 25 and encouraged her followers to believe in their dreams.

Explaining why she loves the show, Phillips wrote: "You can be sexy, laugh, sing, cry, fall, dance, [or] whatever [on the runway] because it's not about being perfect, it's about letting the real you shine for the world to see."

Barbara Palvin, who walked in the show in 2012, is returning for her second time this year.

"I'm speechless," the 24-year-old model wrote on Instagram. "Thank you Victoria's Secret for making my dream come true!"

Hailing from Hungary, Palvin has walked on runways for some of the biggest names in fashion including Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu, Jeremy Scott, Vivienne Westwood, and more.

After making her debut in 2016, Megan Williams will walk in her third show for the lingerie brand.

"Very proud and honoured to be back on this legendary runway," the British model wrote on Instagram. "Can't wait to share this experience with all the other dedicated ladies in the [show]."

Williams, 24, was discovered while she was eating at a McDonald's and has walked on runways for Kith, Giorgio Armani, and Ralph & Russo, to name a few.

Like Williams, Zuri Tibby will make her third appearance in the famous event.

In 2016, the model became the face of Victoria's Secret Pink after getting discovered in a mall in Florida.

Now 23, Tibby wrote on Instagram that "there is no bigger adrenaline rush" than walking on the Victoria's Secret runway. "I can't wait to do it again!" she wrote.

A newcomer in 2017, Nadine Leopold is back for her second show.

The Austrian model, 24, confirmed she'd be returning to the runway on Instagram. Leopold has appeared in cover and editorial shoots for Marie Claire UK, German and French Glamour, and Cosmopolitan.

This will be Aiden Curtiss' second time walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show as well.

Curtiss, who announced she'd been cast again on Instagram, also works as a DJ and music producer. The young model appeared in the show for the first time in 2017 at the age of 19.

Bella Hadid will appear in the show for the third year in a row.

Hadid and Victoria's Secret confirmed the model's return in separate Instagram posts.

"I can't wait for you to see all of the beautiful outfits," the Bulgari ambassador, who debuted in the lingerie brand's runway event in 2016, wrote on Instagram. "I'm so grateful to be a part of the show again, feeling happier and healthier than ever."

Bella will be joined by her older sister, Gigi.

According to an Instagram post by Victoria's Secret, the model will be back for her third show after getting cast for the first time in 2015.

The older Hadid sister was also cast in last year's show but announced a few days prior to the event that she wouldn't "be able to make it."

The news came amid reports that four other models had been denied visas to travel to China. However, neither Gigi nor Victoria's Secret ever specified why the model's plans changed.

Kendall Jenner is also returning to the runway.

Victoria's Secret confirmed on Instagram that Jenner will be back on its runway this year.

The reality TV star, who previously walked in the 2015 and 2016 shows, was noticeably absent from the lineup for the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

At the time, "Kardashian family sources" told TMZ that the model had signed a non-compete clause for her contract with La Perla, an Italian luxury lingerie brand.

Victoria's Secret Angel Behati Prinsloo is coming back as well.

On October 8, the Namibian model revealed on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" that she would be walking in the upcoming show after a three-year hiatus.

Prior to her break from the Victoria's Secret runway, Prinsloo had been cast in the show for nine consecutive years, from 2007 to 2015. She also opened two of those shows back-to-back, in 2014 and 2015.

Elsa Hosk, another Angel, will wear the brand's Fantasy Bra in this year's show.

Hosk, who was made an Angel in 2015, announced her return to the show on Instagram.

The model was also selected to wear the brand's luxury Dream Angels bra in this year's show, Victoria's Secret announced Monday morning.

The 2018 Fantasy Bra is made of 2,100 Atelier Swarovski-created diamonds and features a balconette design with thin spaghetti straps.

This will be Angel Lais Ribeiro's eighth appearance in the event.

Victoria's Secret and Ribeiro both posted a photo of the model en route to one of her fittings for the upcoming show on Instagram.

An Angel since 2015, the Brazilian model was selected to wear the brand's Fantasy Bra in 2017.

Angel Jasmine Tookes, who wore the Fantasy Bra in 2016, is gracing the runway again.

Both Victoria's Secret and Tookes confirmed her return on Instagram. Hailing from California, the model has been an Angel since 2015.

Angel Martha Hunt will be back for her eighth show as well.

Both Hunt and Victoria's Secret confirmed the news on Instagram. The model, who has been an Angel since 2013, was cast in the show for the first time in 2011.

Angel Romee Strijd said she is "so excited" to hit the runway again on Instagram.

The Dutch model made her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut in 2014 and became an Angel the following year.

Strijd has posted several times about her fittings for this year's upcoming show on Instagram.

Angel Josephine Skriver is back for her sixth show.

In an Instagram post, the Danish model said she had "butterflies in [her] stomach" ahead of her fittings for this year's runway event. Skriver was cast for the first time in 2013 and became an Angel in 2016.

This will be Angel Sara Sampaio's sixth appearance as well.

"Can't wait to show you what I’m wearing!" the Portuguese model wrote on Instagram. Sampaio debuted on the Victoria's Secret runway in 2013.

Angel Taylor Hill has been cast in the event for the fifth time.

After one of her fittings, Hill wrote on Instagram: "Yesterday was an AMAZING day I am so excited for the show!!!!" The Illinois native was made an Angel at the age of 19 in 2015.

Angel Stella Maxwell is walking for the fifth time, too.

Hailing from Belgium, Maxwell has posted several times about her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show fittings on Instagram. The model was cast for the first time in 2014 and became an Angel the following year.

The longest-serving Victoria's Secret model ever, Angel Adriana Lima will likely return for her 19th show.

Lima has yet to confirm on social media whether she's walking in this year's show. But, as an Angel, it's likely she'll appear on the lingerie brand's runway.

Following the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, the supermodel told People she plans to retire from the event after her 20th appearance.

Another seasoned veteran of the show, Angel Candice Swanepoel will likely appear in the event as well.

Like Lima, Swanepoel has not explicitly said if she's walking in this year's show. The South African model and longtime Angel has, however, posted photos of herself attending fittings for the upcoming event on Instagram.

